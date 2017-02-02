Nokia P1 flagship smartphone showcased in new concept video

Nokia P1 is expected to be the company’s new flagship smartphone, which might be powered by the Snapdragon 835 processor. (Source: Concept video) Nokia P1 is expected to be the company’s new flagship smartphone, which might be powered by the Snapdragon 835 processor. (Source: Concept video)

HMD Global, the Finnish company that owns the rights to use Nokia’s brand on smartphones, is gearing up to launch new smartphones at MWC 2017 (Mobile World Congress) in Barcelona. Nokia has already sent out media invites for an event on February 27, where it is expected to unveil a few more Android devices; the Nokia 6 has already gone on sale in China.

Now, a YouTube user ConceptCreator has posted a concept video which gives a hint at what the Nokia P1 smartphone might look like. The device is encased in a metal frame with glass on the front and back; there are no bezels on the sides. There’s a hybrid SIM slot on the left and pill-shaped home button on the front, dubbed to double as a fingerprint sensor. On the rear is camera with Carl Zeiss optics with triple flash and Nokia branding below the set-up. There’s USB Type-C charging port, headphone jack and dual stereo speakers at the bottom.

Earlier leaks around the device have indicated P1 will be powered by the Snapdragon 835 processor. According to a report on NokiaPowerUser, Nokia China on Weibo (formerly the Microsoft Lumia account) in a reply to a user confirmed it is working on a phone with the Snapdragon 835 CPU, but added it will take time for the company to release this device.

Reports have already said flagships with S835 will be delayed, and one should not expect these devices till after the Galaxy S8 has launched.

Nokia P1 will sport a 5.3-inch IGZO display featuring a refresh rate of 1 to 120Hz and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 coating on top. It will pack a 24MP camera and be backed by a 3,500 mAh battery with Qualcomm’s new Quick Charge 4 fast charging technology.

It is said to include an Ultrasonic fingerprint reader and IP55/IP57 certifications. Nokia P1 is expected to run Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box. It will come with 6GB RAM and 128GB or 256GB of internal storage.

Read: Nokia 6 reaches 1.4 million registrations before second flash sale in China

Nokia made a comeback in the smartphone space with Nokia 6 smartphone. The first flash sale of Nokia 6 in China saw the phone going out of stock within 60 seconds. It reached close to 1.4 million registrations – ahead of its second flash sale on JD.com.

We’ll have to wait and see what Nokia reveals at MWC 2017, and whether the flagship will indeed make an appearance at the event.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd