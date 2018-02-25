Nokia MWC 2018 live streaming: How to watch today’s big launch event

HMD Global is set to launch new smartphones at MWC 2018. Here’s how to watch the live steam. HMD Global is set to launch new smartphones at MWC 2018. Here’s how to watch the live steam.

HMD Global, the Finnish company that owns the rights to market the Nokia brand, is holding its press conference ahead of the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. The launch event is likely to bring a slew of smartphones to the market, including the 2018 edition of Nokia 6, Nokia 7 Plus, Nokia 1, and Nokia 8 Sirocco.

The Finnish company will live stream the entire event from Barcelona at 4pm local time (8.30 pm IST). HMD Global will broadcast the event on the Nokia website, as well as on Facebook. Simultaneously, you can also catch all the action, including news and analysis on indianexpress.com.

This year, HMD Global plans to bring the devices at different price points. Word on the street is that the company could launch the Nokia 1 as the first Android Oreo (Go Edition) device at the MWC 2018. It is said to be the cheapest smartphone with Android Oreo from the HMD Global. Besides, there are leaks surrounding the launch of the Nokia 8 Sirocco, an all-new flagship smartphone with a dual curved display and Carl Zeiss-branded dual cameras.

Then there is the Nokia 7 Plus, which is likely to offer the 18:9 aspect ratio display and a premium design. Nokia 7 Plus should compete with the Nokia 5T, which is priced upwards of Rs 32,990 in India. The launch of the Nokia 6 (2018) is also expected at the show.

