Nokia mobile week on Amazon: Nokia 6 gets Rs 1,000 off on exchange, cashback for Nokia 8

Amazon India is hosting Nokia mobile week from January 8 to January 12 with offers on Nokia 6 and Nokia 8 smartphones. Nokia 6 gets additional Rs 1,000 off on exchange, while people who purchase Nokia 8 will receive cash back up to Rs 2,000 as Amazon Pay Balance. Additionally, people who pay for Nokia 6 and Nokia 8 using their ICICI Bank credit card, will get flat Rs 1,500 instant discount.

The ICICI Bank cash back offer on Nokia 6 and Nokia 8 will be valid from January 8 to Janaury 12. Users will have to checkout with only Nokia 6 or Nokia 8 (no other item) in their cart, to be eligible for cash back. The offer is valid across Amazon India website as well as Amazon app. The discount is applicable on ICICI Bank credit card EMI and also if the user buys Nokia 6 or Nokia 8 with exchange.

Coming to Amazon Pay cashback offer on Nokia 8, it will be valid till midnight of January 12. The user will receive the cashback in the form of Amazon Pay balance, which would be added to the Amazon account within three working days of the shipping date of Nokia 8. People need to purchase the phone via any prepaid payment method to be eligible for the offer.

As for specifications, Nokia 6 features a 5.5 inch- IPS LCD Full HD display and there’s a 2.5D sculpted Corning Gorilla Glass coating on top. Nokia 6 comes with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage options and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor. Nokia 6 has a non-removable 3,000 mAh battery.

Nokia 6 was launched in India at Rs 14,999. HMD Global has started rolling out Android Oreo Beta Labs update for Nokia 6 in India, with stable build expected soon. It can be bought in three colour options – Matte Black, Tempered Blue, or Silver. Nokia 6 features a 16MP rear camera with phase detection auto-focus (PDAF), f/2 aperture and dual tone LED Flash. The front camera is 8MP with auto focus, 1.12um, f/2 aperture and a FOV of 84 degrees.

Nokia 8 is the first smartphone by HMD Global to have started receiving Google’s Android 8.0 Oreo. The phone comes with a price-tag of Rs 36,999. It is available in Polished Blue, Tempered Blue, Steel and Polished Copper colour variants. One of the highlights of Nokia 8 is its ‘Boathie’ mode which allows users to access the rear camera as well the selfie lens together, with feed from both displayed in split-screen mode.

Nokia 8 features a 5.3-inch QHD IPS display, protected by 2.5D Croning Gorilla Glass 5. It is powered by an Octa-core Snapdragon 835 processor with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage, which is expandable up to 256GB via a microSD card. The smartphone is backed by a 3090 mAh battery.

The back cameras on the Nokia 8 include a 13MP+13MP dual-rear setup with Carl Zeiss optics. One of the camera sensors detects monochrome, while the other is dedicated to colour identification and optical image stabilisation. The front camera is 13MP. Nokia 8 supports hybrid dual SIM slots.

