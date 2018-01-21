Nokia smartphone with penta-lens camera to launch this year: Report

Nokia smartphone with penta-lens camera in the works. (Image of Nokia 8 for representation) Nokia smartphone with penta-lens camera in the works. (Image of Nokia 8 for representation)

HMD Global is working on a new phone that will include a penta-lens camera. A source on Baidu who works with Taiwan-based contract manufacturer Foxconn claims the Finnish company is currently testing the high-end camera smartphone, with the mass production currently being planned sometime in the mid-2018.

Apparently, the Nokia-branded smartphone will feature a large circular housing on the back, akin to the Lumia 1020. The circular housing will feature seven cameras and 2 LEDs – a total of seven holes. It will look very much like the Nokia OZO VR camera. There are no details available on the purpose of having five cameras on the back of the phone, but we can expect more details to surface soon. The device, which is currently in the “verification” phase, might be powered by Snapdragon 845 mobile processor inside. As there is very little information about the hardware it’s difficult to say what price the phone would command in the market.

Of course, HMD Global isn’t the only company working on the photography-focused smartphone. The Chinese company Huawei is planning to launch its P-20 flagship phone, featuring five cameras in total. The device is said to come with a triple-lens camera setup on the back and two snappers above the screen on its top bezel. The launch is likely to happen at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona in late February.

Sorry for radio silence. Been super busy planning #MWC2018 . Please expect it to be awesome 😎 — Juho Sarvikas (@sarvikas) January 18, 2018

HMD Global is working on a slew of new smartphones, and that’s no secret. They include the Nokia 9, Nokia 8 (2018), Nokia 7 Plus, Nokia 1, Nokia 4, and 3310 4G. The company’s Chief Product Officer Joho Sarvikas recently said in a tweet that he had been tirelessly planning for the Mobile World Congress, which kicks off on February 26 in Barcelona. Joho told consumers to expect something “awesome” from the company’s MWC 2018 event.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd