Nokia E1 specs leaked online: Entry-level smartphone featuring 2GB RAM

Nokia’s smartphone (TA-1000) that passed China’s Compulsary Certification (3C) recently is indeed the Nokia E1 as reported by NokiaPowerUser. The new leak also reveals some of the specs of the device.

According to the new leaks, the Nokia E-1 will come with a 5.2/5.3-inch 720p display and will be powered by a 1.4GHz Quad-core Snapdragon 425 processor, coupled with an Adreno 308 GPU. It is rumoured to be running on 2GB RAM, and come with 16GB of internal storage.

The leak suggests that the E1 will be sporting a 13MP primary camera, along with a 5MP front shooter. It will also be running Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box.

According to a presentation slide by a Nokia/Microsoft distributor in Malaysia, Avaxx has suggested that the a total of 6-7 new models will be launched by Nokia in 2017. The new devices are expected to cover the entire spectrum of smartphones; from low-end to mid-range and also high-end variants.

DigiTimes has reported that Nokia’s devices will have screen sizes ranging from 5.0 to 5.7-inches, and claims that they will be launching not before the second or third quarter of 2017. The first phone is expected to be unveiled by HMD Global (manufacturer of the Nokia devices) at Mobile World Congress that will be held in late February.

Nokia D1C is the first device that is speculated to launch next year, with the phone already spotted on both Antutu and Geekbench. The phone is expected to feature a full HD display, 2/3GB RAM and a 13MP camera. Nokia P smartphone appears to be a flagship from the company and will have 6GB RAM. Nokia P is speculated to be powered by a Snapdragon 835 processor and will sport a 23MP primary camera with Carl Zeiss optics.

