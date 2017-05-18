Nokia 9 with dual rear camera setup leaked in a video: Report

Nokia 9 is rumoured to feature a Carl Zeiss-based 22MP dual-camera lens on the back and a 12MP front camera as well as an Iris scanner. (Source: Evan Blass/Twitter) Nokia 9 is rumoured to feature a Carl Zeiss-based 22MP dual-camera lens on the back and a 12MP front camera as well as an Iris scanner. (Source: Evan Blass/Twitter)

Nokia’s new flagship smartphone, dubbed as Nokia 9, with dual rear camera setup was revealed in a 30-second video posted by company’s photographer on Vimeo. The video, which seems to have been posted accidentally, was taken down after a short while. However, tipster Evan Blass managed to get hold of it and put out a screenshot from the video, on Twitter.

The photo reveals four devices, two of which are Nokia 3 and 5. The other two smartphones (on the left) are new and haven’t been launched by HMD Global yet. If reports are anything to be believed, the smartphone with dual rear camera setup is company’s upcoming flagship – Nokia 9.

Previously, a report NokiaPowerUser pointed out that Nokia 9 will launch globally in Q3, which could be around August, and it will be priced at 749 Euros or $699. It adds that Nokia 9 will have a 5.5-inch QHD OLED display, and could sport Nokia’s own OZO audio system.

Nokia 9 is rumoured to feature a Carl Zeiss-based 22MP dual-camera lens on the back and a 12MP front camera as well as an Iris scanner. It also expected to run the Qualcomm 835 processor. Of course, the report needs to be taken with a pinch of salt given the company has not yet officially confirmed whether it will be launching a flagship device.

Meanwhile, HMD Global is gearing up to bring Nokia 6, Nokia 5 and Nokia 3 to India. The new smartphones, along with a revamped version of Nokia 3310, were launched at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2017 in Barcelona. Nokia 3310 is priced at Rs 3310 in India. It will be available in stores from May 18.

With dual rear camera setup, Nokia will join the likes of Apple iPhone 7 Plus, LG G6, Xiaomi Mi 6 and more. Dual cameras is increasingly becoming a trend with flagship smartphones these days, with OnePlus 5 rumoured to feature the same setup as well. We’ll have to wait to know more about Nokia’s new flagship device.

