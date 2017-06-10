Nokia 9 with 5.3-inch display passes FCC certification

Nokia 9, which is listed with model number TA-1004, will features a 5.3-inch display. The Dual SIM smartphone is expected to support microSD card as well. Nokia 9, which is listed with model number TA-1004, will features a 5.3-inch display. The Dual SIM smartphone is expected to support microSD card as well.

HMD Global, the Finnish company that owns the right to sell Nokia-branded smartphones, could launch Nokia 9 with dual rear camera setup and Snapdragon 835 mobile platform. According to a report in Nokia Power User (NPU), Nokia 9 has cleared the US certification authority FCC (Federal Communications Commission).

Nokia 9, which is listed with model number TA-1004, will features a 5.3-inch display. The Dual SIM smartphone is expected to support microSD card as well.

Nokia 9 has been previously spotted on several benchmarking sites like Antutu and Geekbench, with the model number TA-1004. On Geekbench, Nokia’s upcoming flagship smartphone has been seen listed as ‘Unknown Heart’.

Nokia 9 is said to come with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor coupled with 4GB or 6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. The device is rumoured to feature a 5.27-inch WQHD display with a resolution of 1440×2560 pixels, and a dual 13MP rear camera setup. A separate report from NPU suggests that Nokia 9 could hit the markets at the end of Q3, and will be priced at around $699 (Rs 45,000 approx) in the US.

Meanwhile, HMD Global is gearing up to launch Nokia 6, Nokia 5, and Nokia 3 smartphones in India on June 13. The company has already sent out a ‘save the date’ for the event. “Let’s join hands and welcome a new era of Nokia smartphones,” HMD Global’s invite reads.

Nokia recently launched Nokia 3310 phone in India at Rs 3310. Nokia 3310 (2017) is a revamped avatar of the original Nokia 3310. The phone now comes in a lot more colour options – warm red and yellow, which have a gloss finish, as well as dark blue and grey, both of which sport a matte finish.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd