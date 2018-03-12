Nokia 9 to sport in-display fingerprint scanner, iPhone X-like notch: Report

Nokia 9 is likely to feature an under display fingerprint scanner and an iPhone X-like notch above the display. (Image of Nokia 8 for representation) Nokia 9 is likely to feature an under display fingerprint scanner and an iPhone X-like notch above the display. (Image of Nokia 8 for representation)

We’ve already seen a slew of Android smartphone manufactures copy the iPhone X controversial “notch” design, a new report suggests that HMD Global is planning to replicate the same thing. A report from NokiaPowerUser (NPU) claims the upcoming Nokia 9 may come with an under display fingerprint scanner and an iPhone X-like notch above the display.

The report said the Nokia 9 will be the company’s first smartphone ever to get an under display fingerprint scanner. If true, the device won’t have a traditional fingerprint scanner on the back to unlock the phone. Neither Apple nor Samsung was able to feature an in-display fingerprint scanner into their smartphones. At the moment, Vivo is the only smartphone manufacturer that has successfully managed to launch a phone with an under display fingerprint scanner. Its X20 Plus UD has recently gone on sale in China.

Nokia 9 will reportedly look a lot like an iPhone X, Apple’s most expensive smartphone in the market. Apparently, it will have an iPhone X-like notch design. But HMD Global isn’t the only one to clone the notch. Asus recently launched the ZenFone 5Z and it also has an iPhone X-like look. Sadly, notches are going to stay here. Huawei, LG, Oppo, Vivo, and OnePlus all are making smartphones that will mimic Apple’s iPhone X.

Speaking of the specifications of the Nokia 9, a lot is still unknown about the device. Previously it was reported that the Nokia 9 will be powered a Snapdragon 845 processor and a penta-lens camera setup on the back. Nokia 9 is speculated to launch sometime in the second half of the year.

