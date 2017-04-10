Nokia 9 to launch by Q3, could be priced close to Rs 45,000: Report

Nokia 9 will launch globally in Q3, and it will be priced at Rs 44,999 in India, claims a new report. (Image of Nokia 5 used for representational purposes. Image source: Reuters) Nokia 9 will launch globally in Q3, and it will be priced at Rs 44,999 in India, claims a new report. (Image of Nokia 5 used for representational purposes. Image source: Reuters)

Nokia-branded phones from HMD Global might not have hit the Indian market yet, but speculation about the flagship Nokia 9 device has already started. According to the latest report, Nokia 9 will launch globally in Q3, which could be around August, and it will be priced at 749 Euros or USD 699, but it seems the India pricing will be Rs 44,999.

For those who don’t know, Nokia has given HMD Global, a Finnish start-up, the license to use its brand, and manufacture, design and distribute phones. The Nokia 6, 5 and Nokia 3 along with a modern version of the Nokia 3310 have been launched so far. According to reports, these phones will be introduced in India in the second quarter, which could be sometime around May.

As far as Nokia 9 goes, a report in NokiaPowerUser, quotes the pricing and launch date from a tipster. It adds the phone might not be introduced before the third quarter. As with any other report, it need to be taken with a pinch of salt. Given the phone has not even launched, speculating on the India price is a bit early. But if this is a flagship phone, don’t expect the pricing to be under Rs 45,000.

Nokia 9 has seen quite a few leaks, even though the company has not yet officially confirmed whether it will be launching a flagship device. According to leaks, Nokia 9 will have a 5.5-inch QHD OLED display, and could sport Nokia’s own OZO audio system. This software technology will let the phone record 3D audio or spatial sound.

Other rumours have also claimed the phone will feature a Carl Zeiss-based 22-megapixel dual-camera lens on the back and a 12MP front camera as well as an Iris scanner. It also expected to run the Qualcomm 835 processor.

HMD Global’s current offerings in the Nokia lineup include: Nokia 6, Nokia 5 and Nokia 3 along with Nokia 3310. The Nokia 6, 5, and 3, smartphones are likely to be priced in the mid-range budget segment when they launch in India, which is between Rs 15,000-Rs 10,000. Nokia’s new phones run pure Android OS with the company promising regular security updates for the devices.

