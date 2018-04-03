Nokia 9 to feature triple rear cameras, in-glass fingerprint sensor: Report

Nokia 9 will have a 6.01-inch QHD AMOLED display with 18:9 aspect ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. (Image of Nokia 8 Sirocco for representation) Nokia 9 will have a 6.01-inch QHD AMOLED display with 18:9 aspect ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. (Image of Nokia 8 Sirocco for representation)

Nokia 9, HMD Global’s next flagship smartphone is expected to launch later this year. Several reports suggest that Nokia 9 will mimic Apple iPhone X’s design, complete with a notch on top of the screen. The device is said to ship with the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor and sport an in-display fingerprint scanner. Now Finnish site Suomimobiili has put out the specifications sheet of Nokia 9, revealing details of the upcoming smartphone. The specs sheet confirm in-glass fingerprint sensor for Nokia 9, Snapdragon 845 as well as triple rear cameras with a 41MP primary sensor. Of course, the latest leak need to be taken with a pinch of salt as HMD Global has not made features of Nokia 9 official.

Nokia 9 Design and Display

Nokia 9 will have a 6.01-inch QHD AMOLED display with 18:9 aspect ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The smartphone is said to give “more display area in the same footprint as a traditional 5.5-inch device”. Nokia 9 will sport a ceramic back and HMD Global could launch a 18-karat gold finish variant as well. The dual Nano-SIM smartphone will be an Android One device, just like the Nokia 6 (2018), Nokia 8 Sirocco and Nokia 7 Plus.

Nokia 9 Camera

Another highlight of Nokia 9 will be its triple rear cameras and 21MP front shooter with Carl Zeiss optics. The smartphone will have a 41MP wide-angle lens with LED flash, Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) and variable f/1.5/f/2.4 variable aperture as seen on Samsung Galaxy S9. The secondary lens will be a 20MP Telephoto lens with OIS and f/2.4 aperture. The third camera will be a 9.7MP Monochrome one. The smartphone will feature a 21MP front camera with f/1.8 aperture and display flash. Other camera features include Pro mode and Dual-Sight technology that can be used to create a ‘Bothie’ by using the front and rear cameras simultaneously.

Nokia 9 Processor, Battery and Memory

Nokia 9 will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, coupled with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. The handset will support Qi fast wireless charging, said to offer 60 per cent charge in 30 minutes. The battery is said to be a 3,900mAh one that could provide a standby time of 565 hours and talk time of up to 24 hours. Nokia 9 will use a USB Type-C slot for charging. The device will come with IP68 certification for water and dust resistance.

Connectivity options on Nokia 9 include Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, Glonass, USB Type-C, and NFC. The phone could support an in-glass fingerprint reader, G-sensor, e-Compass, Gyro, Hall sensor, and Barometer. Nokia 9 is said to measure 150.6×75.2×7.3 mm. The phone will run Android 8.0 Oreo with regular security updates promised.

