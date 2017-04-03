Nokia 9 to feature OZO audio, Iris scanner and Carl Zeiss lens: Report

Nokia 9 will be a high-end Android smartphone featuring Nokia OZO audio system. Nokia 9 will be a high-end Android smartphone featuring Nokia OZO audio system.

HMD Global, which has the exclusive rights to use the Nokia brand name on mobile devices, is secretly working on its top-of-the-line smartphone model. Dubbed Nokia 9, the phone is said to be pack a number of premium features including an iris scanner, dual-cameras with Carl Zeiss optics, water-and-dust resistant capabilities, and Nokia “OZO” audio technology.

According to a report by Nokia Power User (NPU), Nokia 9 will be a high-end Android smartphone featuring Nokia OZO audio system. It is basically, a software-based technology that promises to enable any camera or smartphone to record 3D audio or spatial sound. The 3D audio technology will be compatible with smartphones with two or three microphones.

Additionally, Nokia 9 will come with Carl Zeiss-based 22-megapixel dual-camera lens on the back and a 12-megapixel front-facing shooter. Further, the upcoming smartphone is said to feature an Iris scanner in Nokia 8, just like the Galaxy S8 and S8+.

In terms of hardware, Nokia 9 might come with a 5.5-inch QHD display OLED display with IP68 water-and-dust resistant certification, a fingerprint scanner, Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, 6GB RAM, either 64GB or 128GB storage capacities, and a 3,800mAh battery with Quick Charging 4.0 technology. Nokia 9 will run Android 7.1.2 out-of-the-box.

Although HMD Global has kept its plans close to the chest, speculation have been flying over the Nokia 9. If rumours are true, Nokia 9 could be an impressive smartphone that will likely to target the upper segment of the smartphone market. There’s no word when the company plans to release the high-end smartphone in the market. Suffice to say the launch should happen in the second-half of the year.

At the Mobile World Congress (MWC), HMD Global announced a slew of smartphones – Nokia 6, Nokia 5 and Nokia 3. We also saw the release of Nokia 3310 – a revamped version of the iconic feature phones. All four phones are expected to hit the Indian market sometime in May or June.

