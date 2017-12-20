Nokia 9 passes FCC with 5.5-inch OLED display, Snapdragon 835 SoC

HMD Global’s Nokia 9 has received FCC approval ahead of its speculated launch on January 19. (Image of Nokia 8 for representation) HMD Global’s Nokia 9 has received FCC approval ahead of its speculated launch on January 19. (Image of Nokia 8 for representation)

Nokia 9 is no longer a mystery, as the upcoming smartphone has been passed through the Federal Communications Commission (FCC). The listing of the Nokia 9 has revealed that the phone has a model number TA-1005 and its codename is Avatar. The FCC database has seemingly confirmed the Nokia 9, along with the specifications of the flagship smartphone.

The successor to the Nokia 8 will be a high-end smartphone, and it shows. Nokia 9 is said to sport a 5.5-inch display manufactured by LG, which should offer vibrant colours and deep blacks. In comparison, Nokia 8 featured a 5.3-inch Quad HD (2560 x 1440) IPS LCD display. In addition to this, Nokia 9 will likely feature a Snapdragon 835 processor and not the latest Snapdragon 845 mobile platform. It becomes more clear that Samsung is going to have dibs on the Snapdragon 845 processor for the Galaxy S9. The South Korean major has a similar deal with the Snapdragon 835 as well.

Nokia 9 has a dual-camera setup on the back, like the Nokia 8. However, the resolutions are slightly lower on the Nokia 9 with a 12MP and 13MP sensor. The device will have a 5MP snapper on the front. While we still don’t know much about the RAM size, we do know that the Nokia 9 will be getting 128GB internal storage. Plus, there will be a microSD card slot for expandable storage. As expected, the device will run Android 8.0 Oreo out-of-the-box.

Nokia 9 will replace the Nokia 8, which made its debut in August this year. HMD Global will reportedly launch the device on January 19 in China, along with the 2018 version of the Nokia 6.

