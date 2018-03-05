Nokia 9, Nokia 8 Pro to launch later this year with Snapdragon 845 processor: Report

Nokia 9 and Nokia 8 Pro could launch with a Snapdragon 845 processor later this year. (Image of Nokia 8 Sirocco for representation) Nokia 9 and Nokia 8 Pro could launch with a Snapdragon 845 processor later this year. (Image of Nokia 8 Sirocco for representation)

HMD Global is preparing to launch two new Snapdragon 845 processor powered smartphones, notably the Nokia 9 and Nokia 8 Pro. The Nokia 9 will be the top-of-the-line smartphone, while the Nokia 8 Pro is expected to be a premium flagship phone with a Snapdragon 845 processor. Both smartphones are expected to launch in the second half of the year, claims a Nokia Power User (NPU) report.

Nokia 9 will sport a larger 5.7-inch display. Even though the resolution of the display is unknown, it should come with an 18:9 aspect ratio. Interestingly, Nokia 9 could be the first smartphone from HMD Global to feature an in-display fingerprint scanner. Currently, Vivo X20 Plus UD is the only phone available in the market with under display fingerprint scanner.

However, the highlight of the Nokia 9 is said to the camera. The report said the Nokia 9 will arrive with the penta-lens camera system. The penta-lens camera module previously said to come with the Nokia 10. The specifications of the Nokia 9 haven’t been confirmed, though. The high-profile phone is expected to launch in September.

Nokia 8 Pro, on the other hand, will be a premium smartphone with the latest Snapdragon 845 processor. The high-end phone will sport a 5.5-inch display, though it remains to be seen whether it would feature a curved screen or not. According to Nokia Power User (NPU), Nokia 8 Pro is expected to arrive with a lower price tag. So essentially, Nokia 8 Pro could be targeted at the OnePlus 6T and Xiaomi Mi Mix 3. The latter two phones are scheduled to launch later this year. Nokia 8 Pro will reportedly hit the market in August.

HMD Global, which owns the rights to market the Nokia brand, launched four smartphones and one feature phone at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona on February 25. The list includes the Nokia 8 Sirocco, Nokia 7 Plus, new Nokia 6, Nokia 1, and the reincarnated version of Nokia 8110 with 4G connectivity.

