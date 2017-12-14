Nokia 9, Nokia 6 (2018) get 3C certification, expected to launch in January

HMD Global is planning to launch the Nokia 9 and Nokia 6 (2018) smartphones early next year. (Image of Nokia 8 for representation) HMD Global is planning to launch the Nokia 9 and Nokia 6 (2018) smartphones early next year. (Image of Nokia 8 for representation)

HMD Global is planning to launch two new smartphones; Nokia 9 and the successor to the Nokia 6. Now both smartphones have been certified on China 3C (China Compulsory Certification) ahead of the launch. Evidently, two new Nokia smartphones with model numbers TA-1042 and TA-1054 have been surfaced on a Chinese certification site. According to DealnTech, Nokia 9 has been listed with a model number TA-1054, while the Nokia 6 (2018) has been spotted as TA-1042. It’s being also said that the Nokia 9 may also come two other variants with model numbers TA-1005 and TA-1009.

Out of the two, Nokia 6 (2018) has been previously leaked on a number of occasions. The upcoming smartphone has already been passed through Chinese certification authority TENNA’s base with the same model number of TA-1054. So it’s safe to assume that the Nokia 6 (2018) does exist and it will hit the market sooner than expected. The successor to the Nokia 6 is said to feature an 18:9 aspect ratio display, a Snapdragon 630 processor, 4GB RAM, 64GB internal storage, and a dual-camera on the back. The Android 8.0 Oreo-powered smartphone is likely to launch in China first, followed by other Asian countries, including India.

HMD Global is also preparing to launch the Nokia 9, which should be seen as the company’s next-generation flagship device. Multiple reports claim the Nokia 9 to sport a 5.5-inch QHD display, a Snapdragon 835 processor, a 22MP dual-lens Carl Zeiss shooter at the back and a 12MP camera on the front. It’s also possible to see the device using a curved display, similar to the Galaxy S7 edge and BlackBerry Priv.

Both smartphones are likely to launch at the company’s event on January 19 in China, though the company is yet to confirm the exact details. There’s a clear change the company might show off the new devices at Mobile World Congress (MWC), which kicks off in February next year.

