Nokia 9, Nokia 2 design language leaked, release date still unknown

HMD Global is preparing to release two new smartphones – Nokia 9 and Nokia 2. (Image of Nokia 8 for representation) HMD Global is preparing to release two new smartphones – Nokia 9 and Nokia 2. (Image of Nokia 8 for representation)

Rumours are swirling that HMD Global is preparing to release the Nokia 9 to steal thunder from Apple and Samsung. While the company is tight-lipped about the flagship smartphone, a new leak reveals the design language of Nokia 9.

A leaked image on Chinese social media platform Baidu purportedly shows off the Nokia 9 in full glory. In the image, we can clearly see the back side of the upcoming premium smartphone. It has a 3D glass build, akin to Samsung Galaxy S8 and Moto X4. It’s possible the Nokia 9 might include support for wireless charging. Also, it isn’t hard to notice a vertically-aligned dual-camera setup at the back.

Nokia 8 has just been launched, but it looks like the company is already working on a new flagship. Previous reports have claimed that Nokia 9 is in the works with a large 5.5-inch or 5.7-inch display. The display will be of an OLED type. Nokia Power User (NPU) has also heard that Nokia 9 is real and it will be more premium than the recently launched Nokia 8.

Nokia 9 may feature a Snapdragon 835 processor, either 6 or 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. According to NPU sources, Nokia 9 will likely to retail for €749 (or approx Rs 57,282). In comparison, Nokia 8 is priced around €599 (or approx Rs 45,812).

The release date of Nokia 9 is unknown at the moment, but it’s being speculated that the launch could happen sometime later this year. When announced, Nokia 9 will go head to head with Apple’s iPhone X, Samsung’s Galaxy Note 8 and Xiaomi’s Mi Mix 2.

Other than the high-end Nokia 9, the Finnish company HMD Global might be working on Nokia 2. Obviously, the latter phone will be a budget device. All thanks to noted leakster Evan Blass, we recently saw alleged renders of the low-end Android smartphone. Nokia 2 appears to come with a 4000mAh battery and will feature a pure version of Android. Nokia 2 has already been passed through the FCC in the US.

