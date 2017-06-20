Nokia 9 might come in 6GB, 8GB RAM variants, hints FCC listing

In a letter to FCC (Federal Communications Commission), HMD Global has requested a change in identification from TA-1004 to TA-1012, which is likely the 6GB RAM variant of Nokia 9. (Source: FCC) In a letter to FCC (Federal Communications Commission), HMD Global has requested a change in identification from TA-1004 to TA-1012, which is likely the 6GB RAM variant of Nokia 9. (Source: FCC)

Nokia might ditch 4GB RAM variant of Nokia 9 for a 6GB or 8GB RAM options. In a letter to FCC (Federal Communications Commission), HMD Global has requested a change in identification from TA-1004 to TA-1012, which is likely the 6GB RAM variant of Nokia 9. HMD Global is a Finnish company that has licensed the Nokia brand to develop, build and sell Nokia’s devices. “The equipment is electrically identical with no change in design, circuitry and construction,” the letter reads.

Nokia 9, which is expected to launch later this year, is being touted as company’s flagship smartphone. It is said to come with 13MP dual rear cameras and front camera will be 13MP as well. The device has been previously leaked as well. Nokia 9 with model number TA-1004 passed FCC certification earlier this month. It was spotted on AnTuTu and Geekbench with the model number TA-1004 as well.

Nokia 9 is rumoured to feature a 5.3-inch QHD display, and run Android 7.1 Nougat. It will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor with 64GB internal storage. The upcoming flagship smartphone might hit the markets at the end of Q3, according to a report in Nokia Power User (NPU).

Nokia recently launched Nokia 6, Nokia 5, and Nokia 3 in India. Nokia 6 is the most premium of the three and costs Rs 14,999. Nokia 3 and Nokia 5 are priced at Rs 9,499 and Rs 12,899 respectively. The two devices are offline exclusive, which means they’ll be available via retail outlets across the country. Nokia 6, on the other hand, is Amazon exclusive in India, registrations for which start July 14.

