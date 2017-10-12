Nokia 9 leaked renders reveal thin bezels, dual cameras

HMD Global is expected to launch the next-generation Nokia 9 smartphone soon. (Image of Nokia 8 for representation) HMD Global is expected to launch the next-generation Nokia 9 smartphone soon. (Image of Nokia 8 for representation)

HMD Global is expected to launch the next-generation Nokia 9 smartphone, and some rumours claim the device to come with a nearby bezel-less design. Many concept images of the flagship smartphone have been leaked online, and now new renders of the Nokia 9 corroborate previous leaks.

The renders have been created by OnLeaks, revealing several new design details about the upcoming phone. In the renders, Nokia 9 can been seen with an all-screen, akin to Samsung Galaxy S8. The curved design looks fantastic, though it is hard to see the actual outline of the display.

Flip the phone and you’ll notice a dual-camera setup, just like the Nokia 8. However, the Nokia 9 is missing on the fingerprint scanner in the front. Instead, the fingerprint scanner can be seen embedded on the rear of the phone. The biggest take away from the renders is the removal of the traditional 3.5mm headphone jack from the device. The company’s current flagship Nokia 8 does not come with a headphone jack.

The renders even though come from reliable leakster @OnLeaks, but it’s hard to predict whether this is the final design or not. This is because the Finnish company could be testing more than one prototype of the Nokia 9. So it’s difficult to say what will be the final design.

Nokia 9 has been speculated for a long, even before the launch of the Nokia 8 in August. The phone is said to come with a bigger 5.7-inch display that will be almost be almost bezel-less. The smartphone will be powered by a Snapdragon 835, 4GB RAM, either 64GB/128GB storage, and a dual-camera setup on the back.

Not just the Nokia 9, HMD Global could be working on the Nokia 7 and Nokia 2 smartphones as well. All three phones are expected to reveal at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2018 in Barcelona. Last month, HMD Global launched the Nokia 8 in India. The high-end phone, which costs Rs 36,999, is competing head to head with OnePlus 5.

