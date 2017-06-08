Nokia 9 ‘Unknown Heart’ flagship spotted with 8GB RAM on Geekbench

Nokia 9 specifications leaked on Geekbench tip 6GB RAM now (Image credit: Nokia Power User) Nokia 9 specifications leaked on Geekbench tip 6GB RAM now (Image credit: Nokia Power User)

HMD Global’s Nokia is rumoured to launch its flagship Nokia 9 with Qualcomm’s top-end Snapdrgaon 835 SoC. We have seen quite a few leaks revealing specifications of the anticipated Nokia phone. After the leaks of a 4GB RAM and a 8GB RAM variant, now there is another 6GB RAM variant has showed up on Geekbench listing.

Alleged Nokia 9 with model name ‘Unknown Heart’ has been found listed on Geekbench with 6GB (5715MB) RAM, first spotted by Nokia Power User (NPU). Previously, Geekbench had listed the anticipated Nokia 9 with same ‘Unknown Heart’ model name but with 8GB RAM. There was another listing from Antutu. It revealed that the Nokia 9 with model number TA-1004 will come with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage.

Just to remember, Nokia 9 is not official so any leak around the phone should only be treated as a rumour.

According to a separate report from NPU, Nokia 9 will most likely hit the market at the end of Q3, while its price can be expected around $699 (approx Rs. 45,000) in the US.

So far the rumoured specifications of anticipated Nokia 9 include a QHD display with a resolution of 1440×2560 pixels, Snapdragon 835 processor coupled with Adreno 540 and 4GB/ 6GB/ 8GB RAM. The internal storage can be of 64GB with expandability via microSD card. Few leaks have pointed out to feature a dual rear camera setup with 13MP sensors and a 13MP front facing camera. Further, Nokia 9 is said to run Android 7.1.1 Nougat.

Other rumours point at thinner bezel design and no physical home button. The home button and a fingerprint scanner are expected to be on the back panel, below dual-rear camera module.

