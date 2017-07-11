Nokia 9 cases, specifications reveal vertical dual cameras, and more

Nokia 9 is expected to feature a 5.27-inch WQHD display with a resolution of 1440×2560 pixels. (Source: IT Home) Nokia 9 is expected to feature a 5.27-inch WQHD display with a resolution of 1440×2560 pixels. (Source: IT Home)

Nokia 9 plastic cases as well as specifications have been leaked by Chinese site IT Home, and they reveal quite a few details about the upcoming smartphone. The cut-outs in cases suggest that dual rear cameras in Nokia 9 will be vertically aligned. Further, power button along with volume rocker keys will be placed on the right, while a 3.5 mm headset jack could could be present on the top. The cut-outs at the bottom hint at a USB Type-C charging port and stereo speakers grille. In terms of design, Nokia 9 could come with rounded edges.

Nokia 9 recently cleared the US certification authority FCC (Federal Communications Commission). Specifications of Nokia 9 has been previously leaked on several occasions. The upcoming smartphone was also spotted on benchmarking sites such as AnTuTu and Geekbench with the model number TA-1004. Nokia 9 is company’s flagship smartphone, expected to launch at the end of Q3. According to a report in Nokia Power User (NPU), the device could cost up to $699 (or approx Rs 45,063) in the US.

Nokia 9 is expected to feature a 5.27-inch WQHD display with a resolution of 1440×2560 pixels. The smartphone will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 835 processor with either 6GB or 8GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. It will come with Adreno 540 GPU for graphics performance. The Dual SIM smartphone is expected to support microSD card as well. Nokia 9 will sport a dual 13MP rear camera setup and front camera will be 13MP as well.

According to the site, Nokia 9 will be IP68 certified, which makes it resistance against dust and water. The dimensions of Nokia 9 are said to be 73.7 mm x 151.55 mm. In terms of connectivity, it will support 4G LTE Cat9, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 b / g / n ac, NFC, and GPS.

Meanwhile, HMD Global has said that Nokia 5 will be available in stores in India starting August 15. Nokia 5, along with Nokia 6 and Nokia 3 were announced by the company in India this June. While Nokia 3 went on sale June 16, pre-bookings for Nokia 5 and Nokia 6 started from July 7 and July 14 respectively.

