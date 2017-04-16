Nokia 9 and Nokia 8 design sketches reveal thin bezels, dual cameras

Nokia 9 is said to compete with the Galaxy S8 and iPhone 8 in the top-tier segment. ((Image of Nokia 6 used for representational purposes) Nokia 9 is said to compete with the Galaxy S8 and iPhone 8 in the top-tier segment. ((Image of Nokia 6 used for representational purposes)

HMD Global, the Finnish company with exclusive rights to market the Nokia brand, is working on two new high-end smartphones. Out of the two smartphones, the premium Nokia 9 is said to compete with the Galaxy S8 and iPhone 8 in the top-tier segment. Nokia 8, on the other hand, is expected to be the cheaper version of Nokia 9.

There’s plenty of rumours about these phones, and the leaks are already piling up. Now, a tipster sent alleged Nokia 9 and Nokia 8 sketches to NokiaPowerUser, revealing some interesting details about the two phones. As you can see in the image, Nokia 9 might come with the screen having smaller bezels and no physical home button. The home button and a fingerprint scanner seem to be located on the back side of the phone beneath a dual lens camera system.

Nokia 8 is apparently said to be a cheaper variant than Nokia 9. The sketch indicates the phone will have a slightly bigger top and bottom bezels than Nokia 9, and the home button will be placed on the front. The phone also appears to sport a dual-camera setup.

Also read: Nokia 9 to feature OZO audio, Iris scanner and Carl Zeiss lens: Report

This is not the first time we’re hearing about Nokia 9 and Nokia 8. Both smartphones were rumoured to get launched at HMD Global’s Mobile World Congress (MWC) press conference in February. Instead, the company took the wraps off three mid-end Android smartphones – the Nokia 6, 5 and 3, alongside a revamped version of Nokia 3310.

Nokia 9 might come with the screen having smaller bezels and no physical home button. (Image credit: NokiaPowerUser) Nokia 9 might come with the screen having smaller bezels and no physical home button. (Image credit: NokiaPowerUser)

According to a recent report from NPU, Nokia 9 will be the flagship smartphone that the Finnish company is going to release. It will most likely hit the market at the end of Q3, while its price is said to be about $699 (or approx Rs 45,063) in the US. The upcoming phone is rumoured to sport a 5.5-inch OLED display with a resolution of 2560×1440 pixels.

The smartphone will be powered by a Snapdragon 835 processor, 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. A 22-megapixel dual-lens camera will be slapped on the back, possibly Carl Zeiss-branded. The selfie camera is said to have a 12-megapixel shooter, while the phone could come with a 3,800mAh battery with Quick Charge 4.0. Other rumoured features of Nokia 9 include the company’s OZO audio technology, an iris scanner, Android 7.1.2 Nougat and IP68 certification.

At this point, it’s still easy days, and there’s no way to prove if the purported sketch is legitimate. We should get to hear more scoop about Nokia 9 and 8 in the coming days, so stay tuned.

For all the latest Tech News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd