Nokia 8110 4G now available in Singapore, Saudi Arabia, and UAE

Nokia 8110 4G is now available for purchase in more markets. HMD Global has started selling the advanced 4G VoLTE feature phone in Saudi Arabia and UAE. The phone will carry a price tag of AED 259 (or approx Rs 4,700) in the UAE and SAR 259 ( or approx Rs 4,600) in Saudi Arabia. Nokia 8110 4G is also available in Singapore for SGD 98 (or approx Rs 4,900). Additionally, Amazon is taking pre-orders for the Nokia 8110 4G in several European markets like France, Germany, Italy, and Spain at around EUR 90 (or approx Rs 7,050). There is no word on when HMD Global plans to launch the Nokia 8110 4G in India.

The Finnish company launched the Nokia 8110 4G at this year’s MWC tradeshow, alongside the Nokia 8 Sirocco, Nokia 6 (2018), Nokia 7 Plus, and Nokia 1 Android Oreo (Go Edition). Nokia 8110 4G is a revamped version of the iconic Nokia 8110, a curved phone that was first launched in 2016 and also featured in the movie The Matrix. Like the iconic Nokia 8110, the reincarnated version has retained a curved body and a slide-out keyboard mechanism.

As for the specifications, the Nokia 8110 4G sports a 2.45-inch QVGA display with a resolution of 320 x 240 pixels. It is powered by the 1.1GHz dual-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 205 processor coupled with 512MB RAM, 4GB of internal storage, and microSD support. It features a dual SIM configuration (Micro+Nano) and runs on a special build of Kai OS. All of this is backed by a 1,500mAh battery which the company claims will deliver up to 9.32 hours of talk time on VoLTE and 25 days of standby time.

As for the connectivity options, the Nokia 8110 4G includes Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.1, 4G VoLTE with hotspot functionality, GPS, A-GPS, FM Radio, micro-USB and a 3.5mm audio output jack. As for the camera, it features a 2 MP primary camera on the back along with an LED flash.

