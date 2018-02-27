Nokia 8110 4G: Full specifications of the feature phone

Nokia 8110 – the ‘Banana’ phone is back with 4G LTE connectivity, support for apps and 25-day battery life. Nokia 8110 – the ‘Banana’ phone is back with 4G LTE connectivity, support for apps and 25-day battery life.

Nokia 8110 has been revamped in 2018, complete with 4G LTE connectivity and support for apps.HMD Global has revived the iconic Nokia 8110, a curved phone that was first launched in 1996 and featured in the movie “The Matrix”. The announcement was made at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. As the original phone, the reincarnated version of Nokia 8110 has a curved body and a slide-out keyboard cover

Here are some basic specifications and features of Nokia 8110 4G:

Design and Display: Made out of polycarbonate material, Nokia 8110 feels sturdy and rock solid. HMD Global has retained the curved back – and as the original, you can slide the keyboard cover down. Nokia 8110 has a 2.45-inch QVGA colour display.

Software and Performance: Nokia 8110 4G is a basic feature phone, running on KaiOS ( a forked version of defunct Firefox OS) which HMD Global calls “Smart Feature OS”. Under the hood is a 1.1GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 205 dual-core processor coupled with 512MB RAM, 4GB internal memory, and microSD card support (up to 128GB). HMD Global claims the reincarnated version of Nokia 8110 will support apps, including Facebook, Twitter, Google Maps, Google Assistant, and even Snake.

Camera: The Nokia 8110 4G comes with a 2MP rear camera that includes a single LED flash.

Battery and Storage: Nokia 8110 is backed by a 1500 mAh battery. The company said users should expect 25 days of standby life on LTE.

Connectivity and Sensors: Nokia 8110 4G can be connected through wireless LAN 802.11 b/g/n and Bluetooth 4.1, while providing GPS/A-GPS and FM radio support. It also has a standard 3.5mm headphone jack.

Price and Availability: Nokia 8110 4G comes in two colour options: Black and Yellow. Nokia 8110 is priced at 79 Euros (or approx Rs 6,2850 and will be made available in May.

