Nokia 8 with Snapdragon 835 processor to launch in June: Report

The latest report from China suggests that HMD Global, which produces smartphones under the Nokia brand, will launch a high-end phone in June. The flagship smartphone is said to be powered by a Snapdragon 835 and it could be none other than but the much-hyped Nokia 8.

Evidently, HDM Global will release the phone in two different sizes but with similar specifications. Both the phones will come powered by Qualcomm’s latest chipset, paired with 4GB RAM and 6GB RAM respectively. The report further claims the Nokia-branded smartphones will feature a metal unibody design, and they are also expected to have a dual-camera setup with sensors of “at least” 23-megapixels.Prices of the handsets have been revealed in the report, with the smaller screen variant to be priced at 4000 yuan (or approx Rs. 38,647), the larger at 4,500 yuan ( or approx Rs 43,478).

Prior to Nokia’s pre-MWC event on February 26 in Barcelona, rumours were flying fast and furious about what the company might announce. There were rampant speculation that the event would witness the launch of Nokia 8, the company’s flagship for 2017. Well, the company did not announce the phone. Instead, it unveiled the Nokia 6, 5, 3 and a revamped version of 3310.

Nokia 8 is said to come with a 5.7-inch Quad HD (2560x 1440) display. It will sport a Snapdragon 835 processor; however, there are reports that claim it might be powered by a Snapdragon 821 chipset instead. The phone is said to arrive with either 64GB or 128GB of internal storage. Nokia 8 will likely to have a 24-megapixel shooter with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) and super Electronic Image Stabilisation (EIS). Up front, it could use a 12-megapixel shooter. It will run on Android Nougat, Google’s latest version of Android mobile OS.

As always it is wise to take these rumours with a pinch of salt. At this stage it is impossible to say, especially given the fact that HMD Global itself hasn’t confirmed that it will be launching Nokia 8.

