Nokia 8 with 6GB RAM, 128GB storage spotted on US FCC: Report

Nokia 8 with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage has been spotted on US FCC listing, according to a report in NokiaPowerUser (NPU). Nokia 8 is HMD Global’s first flagship smartphone and it was unveiled at an event in London last month. However, it comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM. Now it looks like the Finnish company is gearing up to launch a new variant in the US and China which will come with higher RAM and storage.

“Now, HMD Global has modified Nokia 8 variants TA-1004 and TA-1012 listings for US market and has added 6GB RAM+128GB ROM to the existing certifications,” the report read. ANT+ feature and WCDMA Band IV have been added in the new version as well.

At the time of Nokia 8 launch, HMD Global was criticized for launching a flagship with 4GB RAM whereas other companies have now moved on to 6GB RAM for their flagship smartphones. Notably, premium devices like OnePlus 5, Honor 8 Pro, Samsung Galaxy S8+, LG G6+, and Coolpad Cool Play 6 pack 6GB RAM.

Meanwhile, HMD Global has sent out invites for the launch of Nokia 8 in India on September 26. “There are two sides to every story. Don’t miss out on yours. Join us for unveiling the next milestone of Nokia Phones,” it reads. Nokia 8 sells at Euros 599 in London, which is around Rs 45,000 on conversion. We’re expecting a similar price-tag for the phone when it comes to India. It is unlikely that Nokia 8’s new 6GB RAM option will make it to India. Of course, we’ll have to wait for official launch to know more.

In terms of specifications, Nokia 8 gets a 5.3-inch 2K display and it runs Android 7.1.1 Nougat. It features the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor. Storage is expandable to 256 GB via a microSD card slot. Nokia 8 has dual 13MP+13MP rear cameras, where one is a coloured sensor while another is a monochrome one. The front camera is 13MP. Backed by a 3090 mAh battery, it supports Quick Charge 3.0 technology.

