Nokia 8 with 6GB RAM, 128GB storage launch set for October 20: Report

Nokia 8 with 6GB RAM and 128 GB storage could be launched by the company on October 20 at am event in Germany. Nokia 8 with 6GB RAM and 128 GB storage could be launched by the company on October 20 at am event in Germany.

Nokia 8 with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage could launch on October 20, according to a new report. A report on WinFuture says the Nokia 8 high-end variant launch will take place in Germany and there will be just one colour in this version: Polished Blue. The expected pricing could be EUR 669, adds the report, which is nearly Rs 52,000 on conversion.

HMD Global, which now owns the license for Nokia phones, is gearing up to launch Nokia 8 with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage at an event in New Delhi tomorrow, September 26. This is the company’s flagship phone and was unveiled in London in August. Of course, one of the questions asked at the time was around the RAM and storage specifications, given most flagships are coming with 6GB RAM and a higher storage options. At the time, HMD Global had insisted they were announcing only version and that it would discuss future variants at a later date.

Nokia 8 with the extra RAM and storage was also spotted at an FCC listing by the website NokiaPowerUser (NPU). At the time, reports had indicated, the higher variant will be sold in US and China markets. In terms of other specifications, Nokia 8 will likely remain the same. The flagship phone has a 5.3-inch 2K LCD display with Gorilla Glass 5 on top. It packs the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC.

Like other flagships, Nokia 8 has a dual rear camera with two 13MP cameras on the back. HMD Global has opted for a RGB and monochrome sensor setup on the back, and also gives users the option of using the front and back camera at the same time, including for a Facebook Live Stream. The front camera is 13MP with 4K video recording support as well. Nokia 8 has a 3090 mAh battery on board and it supports Quick Charge 3.0 technology. The smartphone is IP54 rated, which means it is splash-proof though the company is not calling it water resistant.

HMD Global will officially launch Nokia 8 tomorrow in the Indian market and we’ll have to see what pricing the company picks. If one goes by the Euro conversion, this could be close to Rs 45,000 plus putting this in the premium category higher than OnePlus 5, Honor 8 Pro, etc.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd