Nokia 8 vs Samsung Galaxy S8+ vs Apple iPhone 7 Plus vs OnePlus 5: Battle of the flagships

Nokia 8 has finally made official at an event in London. The premium device comes with a price-tag of 599 euros (Rs 45,000 approx) and packs top-of-the-line specifications such as Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, dual rear cameras, and more. What’s interesting is that HMD Global has added what it calls the ‘Boathie’ feature in Nokia 8, which lets users take pictures or live-stream videos using both front and rear cameras simultaneously with dual-sight mode.

Nokia 8 is expected to hit the stores on September, and the smartphone will most likely make it to India in October. The new Nokia 8 smartphone will be up against other flagships in the market including the Samsung Galaxy S8+, Apple iPhone 7 Plus, and OnePlus 5. Thanks to the ‘Boathie’ feature, Nokia 8 is likely to appeal users who’re fond of live-streaming videos on social media.

So how does Nokia 8 fare against iPhone 7 Plus, Galaxy S8+, and OnePlus 5 in terms of specifications? We find out in our quick comparison:

Nokia 8, Samsung Galaxy S8+, Apple iPhone 7 Plus, OnePlus 5 Design and Display

Nokia 8 sports a metal unibody design, which the company claims has been made from a single block of 6000 series aluminum. There’s muted antenna bands on top, and polished mirror finish at the back. Nokia 8 has vertically-aligned dual rear camera setup with Nokia branding right below camera lenses.

Nokia 8 comes in glossy as well as matte finish in four colour options. Polished blue and polished copper colour variants sport a glossy back, whereas tempered blue and steel colour options come in matte finish. In our first impressions we said HMD Global’s new flagship resembles the standard Nokia phones that we have seen in the past.

Nokia 8 gets a 5.3-inch IPS QHD display with a resolution of 2560 x 1440 pixels. There’s Corning Gorilla Glass 5 coating on top, and the phone features a 2.5D glass design. Nokia 8 is IP54-certified, which makes it splashproof in nature. Dimensions of Nokia 8 are 151.5 x 73.7 x 7.9 mm.

Apple iPhone 7 Plus has a metal unibody design and dual rear cameras are horizontally- aligned. There’s a lightning port at the bottom for charging and Apple has ditched a 3.5 mm headset jack in iPhone 7 Plus. It is available in jet black, silver, gold, rose gold, and (PRODUCT) RED colour options.

Apple iPhone 7 Plus features a 5.5-inch LED-backlit IPS Retina HD display with Taptic Engine and fingerprint-resistant oleophobic coating. The iPhone 7 Plus is IP67 certified, which makes it dust and water resistant. Apple iPhone 7 Plus measures 158.2 x 77.9 x 7.3 mm, and it weighs 188 grams.

Samsung introduced ‘Infinity’ display with the Galaxy S8+, which means the smartphone comes with no bezels on the sides, and there’s no physical home button. Samsung Galaxy S8+ gets a 6.2-inch dual curved edge Always-on SAMOLED display with a resolution of 2960×1440 pixels. There’s a 3.5 mm headphone jack at the bottom.

Samsung Galaxy S8+ can be purchased in Midnight Black, Maple Gold, and Orchid Gray colour options. The smartphone is IP68 certified for water and dust resistance. Dimensions of Galaxy S8+ are 159.5 x 73.4 x 8.1 mm.

OnePlus 5 sports an anodised aluminum body design with muted antenna bands present on top. Dual rear cameras, which are horizontally-aligned, are placed on the top left corner of the phone. OnePlus 5 has a 5.5-inches Full HD display with a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels and a pixel density of 401 ppi. There’s a 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 5 coating on top of the screen. OnePlus 5 measures 154.2 x 74.1 x 7.25 mm, and it weighs 153 grams.

Nokia 8, Samsung Galaxy S8+, Apple iPhone 7 Plus, OnePlus 5 Processor, Battery and Software

Nokia 8 is powered by an Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 mobile platform coupled with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage (expandable up to 256GB via a microSD card). The smartphone is backed by a 3090 mAh non-removable battery.

Nokia 8 runs stock version of Android 7.1.1 Nougat out-of-the box. The company claims that Nokia 8 will be one of the fastest to get Android O updates.

Apple iPhone 7 Plus features A10 Fusion chip with 64-bit architecture and en embedded M10 motion coprocessor. It comes with 3GB RAM and three storage variants – 32GB, 128GB, and 256GB.

There’s a 2,900 mAh non-removable battery which is claimed to offer up to 21 hours of talktime on 3G and up to 16 days of standby time. Apple iPhone 7 Plus runs iOS 10.

Samsung Galaxy S8+ was launched with Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor in the US, though the device packs company’s Exynos 8895 processor in India. Both the processors have been built using the latest 10nm technology. There’s 4GB RAM and 64GB storage, which is expandable to 256GB via a microSD card.

Samsung Galaxy S8+ is backed by a 3500 mAh Li-ion battery, and the smartphone supports wireless charging. It ships with Android Nougat out of the box.

OnePlus 5 also runs an Octa-core 10nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 , which is clocked up to 2.45GHz. It comes in two variants base don storage – 6GB RAM + 64GB ROM and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage. OnePlus 5 doesn’t support expandable storage.

There’s a 3,300 mAh non-removable battery in OnePlus 5, and the smartphone relies on Dash Charge technology for charging. OnePlus runs OxygenOS based on Android Nougat. The latest version of OxygenOS brings with it features like reading mode, secure mode, expanded screenshots, translucent drawer and more.

Nokia 8, Samsung Galaxy S8+, Apple iPhone 7 Plus, OnePlus 5 Camera

Nokia 8 sports dual rear cameras (13MP+13MP) and a 13MP front camera, with licensed lens technology from camera maker Zeiss. Talking about back cameras, the first lens is capable of clicking pictures in monochrome, while the second one can capture RGB photos. The rear cameras support ‘bokeh’ mode which enables clicking pictures with focus on subject while the background is blurred.

The highlight is ‘Boathie’ feature that lets people use both front and rear cameras simultaneously with dual-sight mode. This means users can take pictures and even live-stream videos on Facebook, YouTube using both rear and front cameras at the same time. Nokia 8 users can live-stream videos on Facebook and YouTube directly via smartphone’s camera app.

Nokia 8 lets users record 4K videos with Nokia OZO spatial 360-degree audio. Other features of the back cameras include 1.12um, f/2.0 aperture, PDAF, IR range finder, and dual tone flash. The front 13MP shooter includes features like PDAF, 1.12um, f/2.0 aperture, and display flash.

Samsung Galaxy S8+ sports a 12MP rear camera with single LED flash, f/1.7 aperture, Dual Pixel technology, and Optical Image Stabilization (OIS). The front camera is 8MP wit f/1.7 aperture, face detection, selective focus, virtual shot, and more features.

In our review, we said the Galaxy S8+ undoubtedly offers the best Android camera. The kind of colours it can reproduce along with the rich details is unparalleled. The camera comes with all kinds of presets, plus some fun animated add-ons. The manual mode gives a lot of options to exploit this camera.

Apple iPhone 7 Plus gets a 12MP + 12MP dual rear cameras, where one is wide‑angle lens with ƒ/1.8 aperture and another is telephoto lens with f/2.8 aperture. Other features include OIS, Quad-LED True Tone flash, and Backside illumination sensor (BIS). It is capable of clicking ‘bokeh’ – styled photos. The rear camera lens is covered with Sapphire crystal lens for extra protection. The front shooter is 7MP with ƒ/2.2 aperture, BIS, Burst mode, and Retina flash.

In our review, we said camera is one of the best features of the iPhone 7 Plus. The dual lens combo at the rear uses some smart software to produce some amazing images. And the f1.8 aperture makes this one of the best performing smartphone cameras in low light.

OnePlus 5 has dual rear cameras – 16MP wide-angle Sony IMX 398 sensor + 20MP Sony IMX 350 telephoto sensor. The wide-angle lens comes with features like 1.12 µm, EIS, and f/1.7 aperture. The telephoto lens has a pixel size of 1.0 µm, and it gets PDAF, f/2.6 aperture, and dual LED Flash. Users can click ‘bokeh’ – styled photos using OnePlus’ rear cameras. The front camera is 16MP with Sony IMX 371 lens, 1.0 µm pixel size, EIS, Fixed Focus, and f/2.0 aperture.

In our review, we said dual camera settings are great, especially when clicking photos where the subject is clear. Even if you don’t use the dual camera, the results are great in good light. The camera is also capable of great videos, be it Full HD or 4K.

Nokia 8, Samsung Galaxy S8+, Apple iPhone 7 Plus, OnePlus 5 Price

Nokia 8 is expected to launch in India in October. It will sell for 599 euros in Europe, which converts to Rs 45,000 approx. Given this is a premium flagship device, HMD Global will most likely price Nokia 8 around Rs 40,000 in India. We’ll have to wait for an official launch to confirm the Indian pricing on Nokia 8.

Coming to iPhone 7 Plus, the 32GB variant is currently selling for Rs 67,300, while the 128GB option is listed for Rs 76,200. The high-end 256GB variant is priced at Rs 85,400.

Samsung Galaxy S8+ comes at Rs 64,900. OnePlus 5 is priced at Rs 32,999 for 6GB RAM variant, while the 8GB RAM option comes at Rs 37,999.

