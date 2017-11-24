Nokia 8 starts receiving Android 8.0 Oreo update

Nokia 8 has started receiving Google’s Android 8.0 Oreo, HMD Global said in a press statement. Nokia 8 has started receiving Google’s Android 8.0 Oreo, HMD Global said in a press statement.

Nokia 8 has started receiving Google’s Android 8.0 Oreo, HMD Global said in a press statement. Nokia 8 will run stock version of Android 8.0 Oreo, with no skins or changes in the user interface. The smartphone does not come with pre-installed apps to give users a pure Android experience.

Android 8.0 Oreo update brings with it several features including picture-in-picture mode for easy multi-tasking, and Android Instant Apps which makes sure that users don’t need to download certain apps. Other features include Parallel Apps which enables split-screen across apps that can run in that mode and Auto-fill which provides smart text selection.

Nokia 8 was launched at an event in London in August. Nokia 8 can be bought in Polished Blue, Tempered Blue, Steel and Polished Copper colour variants at Rs 36,999 via online store and offline retail stores across India.

Nokia 8 features a 5.3-inch QHD IPS display, protected by 2.5D Croning Gorilla Glass 5. It was launched with Android 7.1.1 Nougat. Nokia 8 is powered by an Octa-core Snapdragon 835 processor with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage, which is expandable up to 256GB via a microSD card. The smartphone is backed by a 3090 mAh battery.

One of the highlights of Nokia 8 is its ‘Boathie’ mode which allows users to access the rear camera as well the selfie lens together, with feed from both displayed in split-screen mode. The back cameras on the Nokia 8 include a 13MP+13MP dual-rear setup with Carl Zeiss optics. One of the camera sensors detects monochrome, while the other is dedicated to colour identification and optical image stabilisation.

Nokia 8 cameras allow Dual-Sight more, that can be used during Facebook Live streaming, as well as 4K video recording through the phone’s OZO 360-degree audio. The front camera is 13MP. Nokia 8 supports hybrid dual SIM slots.

“We’re proud to deliver our pure and secure take of Android 8.0 Oreo on the Nokia 8. We always want to give our fans the best possible Android experience. That’s why we’ve taken the time to test, optimize and refine the platform,” Juho Sarvikas, Chief Product Officer, HMD Global said in a statement.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd