Nokia 8 starts receiving Android 8.1 Oreo stable update

Nokia 8 has started receiving Android 8.1 Oreo update. Nokia 8 has started receiving Android 8.1 Oreo update.

Nokia 8 has started receiving Android 8.1 Oreo update. The announcement was made in a tweet by Juho Sarvikas, Chief Product Office at HMD Global. Android 8.1 Oreo update is over 1.5GB in size and will only be available via Wi-fi connection. The update brings with it features like battery saving navigation buttons, revamped Power menu, new Setting menu and Bluetooth battery percentage. Google’s February security patch is also included. Nokia 8 users can check for the update by going to Settings > System updates.

HMD Global started to roll out Android 8.1 Oreo beta for Nokia 8 in January. The latest update comes with a new Neural Networks API designed to accelerate on-device machine learning intelligence. It also enables the Pixel Visual Core on the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL, which is a co-processor that improves the speed of taking HDR photos. Other than that, Android 8.1 Oreo offers minor tweaks in the form of bug fixes, security patches and support for low-end devices with Android Oreo Go Edition.

Meanwhile, Counterpoint analyst Neil Shah revealed in a tweet that HMD Global sold more Nokia phones globally in Q4 2017 and is now a bigger smartphone brand that HTC, Sony, Google, Alcatel, Lenovo, OnePlus, Gionee, Meizu, Coolpad and Asus. HMD Global is gearing up to host an event at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona later this month, where it could launch the Nokia 9, Nokia 7 Plus. Nokia 3310 4G variant will likely make a global debut at the event.

Talking about smartphones performance, in Q4 2017, @HMDGlobal sold more Nokia branded phones globally and is now bigger smartphone brand than following individual brands: HTC

Sony

Google

Alcatel

Lenovo

OnePlus

Gionee

Meizu

Coolpad

Asus — Neil Shah (@neiltwitz) February 12, 2018

Coming to Nokia 8, the smartphone was launched at an event in London in August. It comes with a 5.3-inch QHD IPS display, Snapdragon 835 processor, 4GB RAM and 64GB expandable storage. The highlight of Nokia 8 is its ‘Boathie’ mode which allows users to access the rear camera as well the selfie lens together. Nokia 8 includes a 13MP+13MP dual-rear setup with Carl Zeiss optics. The front camera is 13MP. The phone is backed by a 3090 mAh battery.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd