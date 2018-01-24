Nokia 8 starts receiving Android 8.1 Oreo beta update: Here’s how to get

HMD Global has started to roll out Android 8.1 Oreo beta for Nokia 8. HMD Global has started to roll out Android 8.1 Oreo beta for Nokia 8.

HMD Global has started to roll out Android 8.1 Oreo beta for Nokia 8. The latest update brings with it a host of new features including a new Neural Networks API designed to accelerate on-device machine learning intelligence. The update is currently available for beta testers, with stable build expected soon. Those interested can register for the company’s beta program via Nokia Phones Beta Labs.

“Be our guest as we serve #AndroidOreo 8.1 beta for #Nokia8. Updating your device today will enable a host of new features. And most importantly – the hamburger emoji fix with cheese now on top of the patty! Get it here http://nokia.com/phones/betalabs,” Juho Sarvikas, Chief Product Office at HMD Global said in a tweet.

Android 8.1 Oreo isn’t drastically different from Android 8.0. It enables the Pixel Visual Core on the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL, which is a co-processor that improves the speed of taking HDR photos. Other than that, Android 8.1 Oreo offers minor tweaks in the form of bug fixes, security patches and support for low-end devices with Android Oreo Go Edition.

Nokia 8 is the only smartphone from HMD Global to have received stable build of Android 8.0 Oreo in India. Nokia 8 was launched at an event in London in August. It comes with a 5.3-inch QHD IPS display, Snapdragon 835 processor, 4GB RAM and 64GB expandable storage.

One of the highlights of Nokia 8 is its ‘Boathie’ mode which allows users to access the rear camera as well the selfie lens together, with feed from both displayed in split-screen mode. The back cameras on the Nokia 8 include a 13MP+13MP dual-rear setup with Carl Zeiss optics. The front camera is 13MP. Nokia 8 is backed by a 3090 mAh battery.

Be our guest as we serve #AndroidOreo 8.1 beta for #Nokia8 . Updating your device today will enable a host of new features. And most importantly – the hamburger emoji fix with cheese now on top of the patty! Get it here http://t.co/91uhqsbLYM#nokiamobilebetalabs pic.twitter.com/aA4LmSce0E — Juho Sarvikas (@sarvikas) January 23, 2018

As for Nokia 5 and Nokia, the company released Android 8.0 Oreo open beta program for the two phones 5 in December. Android 8.0 Oreo Beta upgrade brings with it picture-in-picture mode, notification dots, Google Play Protect security scans, autofill passwords, among others. Meanwhile, Sarvikas has confirmed that Nokia 2 will be upgraded to Oreo directly with Android 8.1 version. The entry-level phone currently runs Android 7.1 Nougat.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd