Nokia 8 spotted on official site, hints at imminent launch

HMD Global could launch its flagship smartphone Nokia 8 later in the day. (Image credit: Baidu) HMD Global could launch its flagship smartphone Nokia 8 later in the day. (Image credit: Baidu)

HMD Global – the manufacturer now making Nokia-branded smartphones – is on the verge of launching its flagship Nokia 8. The phone has been spotted on a number of occasions, revealing the device’s design and its key specifications. Now the premium smartphone has been leaked on the company’s official website in China.

A user on the Chinese website Baidu has managed to grab a screenshot what appears to be the official Nokia 8 page. The webpage has since been taken down by the company, however, it officially confirms the existence of the Nokia 8. Moreover, the date mentioned at the render hints that the company could be launched in China later today.

The phone’s design resembles the previous leaked renders. The device comes with a large display and 2.5D curved glass on the top. It comes with capacitive buttons and a fingerprint scanner embedded into the home button. The pictured phone in the leaked screenshot comes in a blue colour variant, though the company is planning to bring the device in steel, gold/blue, and gold/blue options as well.

The upcoming Nokia 8, which we’ve previously known as the Nokia 9, will feature a 13-megapixel dual cameras stacked vertically. The dual cameras will be accompanied by a laser autofocus sensor and a dual-tone LED flash. Based on the leaked press renders, a dual camera setup with Carl Zeiss branding is clearly evident. The two companies have recently announced an exclusive partnership to bring better smartphone cameras in future.

According to rumours, Nokia 8 will be powered by a Snapdragon 835 processor, the same high-end chipset we’ve seen from phone companies like HTC, Sony, Xiaomi, and OnePlus. Alongside the top-end processor, the phone will include 4GB RAM, 64GB storage and dual-SIM slots. HMD Global is committed to bring its phones with the latest version of Android. Nokia 8 will run Android 7.1 Nougat out of the box. The size of the display is still unknown, though some reports claim it could feature a 5.3-inch Quad HD screen.

As far its price is concerned, WinFuture reports the Nokia 8 will cost €589 ( or approx Rs 43,415) in Scandinavian countries. In other European countries, however, the price will be slightly lower.

Even though Nokia 8 is yet to make its debut, the company’s CEO Arto Nummela is leaving the company with immediate effect. HMD Global President Florian Seiche has been appointed as an interim CEO.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd