Nokia 8 spotted on Chinese e-commerce site ahead of MWC 2017

Ahead of its launch on February 26, the highly-anticipated Nokia 8 has been spotted at China’s JD.com. The smartphone is listed for pre-order and carries a price tag of 3188 Yuan (or approx Rs 30,010) and will be available in two colour options: Black and Grey.

It’s is worth nothing that JD.com is the exclusive seller of Nokia 6 in China. However, the listing of Nokia 8 comes from a third-party retailer. There’s not much information about the smartphone in terms of the specifications or the launch date. Take this information with a grain of salt, though, as the listing might not show the actual device.

Based on the listing, Nokia 8 could feature a bezel-less display and house a circular camera piece on the rear panel of the smartphone. Phone Arena points the pictures of Nokia 8 on the retailer’s site strongly resemble the P8 or P1 concept renders made by Nokia fans.

The upcoming Nokia 8 is rumoured to come with a 5.7-inch Quad HD (2560x 1440) display. Under the hood, it is expected to feature a Snapdragon 835 processor. However, given that Samsung has dibs on the initial production of the Snapdragon 835 for its Galaxy S8 smartphone, it might be too early for HMD Global to launch the device at MWC 2017. Nokia 8 could come with either 64GB or 128GB of internal storage. The phone is likely to come with microSD card support for memory expansion.

Nokia 8 is said to arruve with either 64GB or 128GB of internal storage. The phone is likely to come with microSD card support for memory expansion. The smartphone is expected to pack a 24-megapixel shooter with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) and super Electronic Image Stabilisation (EIS). Nokia is said to house a 12-megapixel shooter in the front.

HMD Global, the Finnish company that owns the rights to use Nokia brand on smartphones and tablets, is expected to announce a slew of smartphones, including a reincarnated version of Nokia 3310 and the global variant of Nokia 6. The company has already announced its press event at the Mobile World Congress.

