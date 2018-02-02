Nokia 8 Sirocco trademarked by HMD Global, could launch soon: Report

Nokia 8 Sirocco version spotted in trademarks, will this launch at MWC 2018? Nokia 8 Sirocco version spotted in trademarks, will this launch at MWC 2018?

Nokia 8 was the company’s flagship for 2017, and it looks like there could be another Nokia 8 version for 2018. According to some reports, a Nokia 8 Sirocco version has been trademarked by HMD Global, which is the company with rights to manufacture and sell Nokia branded phones globally. Dutch website Mobielkopen reported on this Nokia 8 Sirocco trademark by HMD Global.

According to the report, the 2018 model of Nokia 8 will be called Nokia 8 Sirocco, and it has been spotted in Thai certification websites. The report also indicated Nokia 8 Sirocco’s model number will be TA-1005. Earlier leaks claims this model number would be the Nokia 9 smartphone. The report also says Nokia 8 Sirocco with the model number TA-1005 has been approved by the US FCC.

In terms of specifications, the Nokia 8 Sirocco (2018) will continue with a 5.5-inch OLED display, Snapdragon 835 chipset, 3250 mAh battery, and will have a 13MP+12MP rear camera and only a single 5MP front camera. The total storage space will be 128GB with 6GB RAM. The original Nokia 8 comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage in India and has a 13MP+13MP rear camera and 13MP camera on the front. It remains to be seen if HMD Global will downgrade the camera on the new version of the Nokia 8.

HMD Global is also hosting an event at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2018 in Barcelona, where it will likely reveal new products. HMD Global’s Chief Product Office Juho Sarvikas had tweeted saying that the company will announce new products at MWC. According to leaks, a Nokia 7 Plus with an 18:9 display, Nokia 4 and Nokia 8 or Nokia 9 will be revealed. Nokia 3310 with 4G was recently launched in China, and we will have to wait and see if this too makes an appearance during HMD Global’s MWC event.

Interestingly, the Nokia 8 from 2017 has got a massive price-cut in India from Rs 36,999 to Rs 28,999 which is nearly Rs 8,000. The Nokia 8 mobile is an Amazon exclusive smartphone in India and competes with players like OnePlus 5T, Honor View 10, etc which have a similar pricing.

