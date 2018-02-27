Nokia 8 Sirocco, Nokia 7 Plus, Nokia 6, Nokia 1 Android Go: Full specifications of all phones

Nokia 8 Sirocco, Nokia 7 Plus, Nokia 6 (2018), and Nokia 1 have been announced at the MWC 2018. Here’s all you need to know about HMD Global’s new smartphones. Nokia 8 Sirocco, Nokia 7 Plus, Nokia 6 (2018), and Nokia 1 have been announced at the MWC 2018. Here’s all you need to know about HMD Global’s new smartphones.

At the ongoing Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, HMD Global has announced a new range of Nokia smartphones. The list includes the likes of the Nokia 7 Plus, new Nokia 6, Nokia 8 Sirocco, Nokia 1 and Nokia 8110 4G. Among these phones, the Nokia 1 is the company’s first smartphone with Android Oreo (Go Edition) device. The Nokia 8 Sirocco has been declared as HMD Global’s first flagship phone for 2018, while the Nokia 8110 4G, dubbed the ‘banana phone’, has been revamped to include 4G LTE capabilities.

Here’s a lowdown on all these devices and their specifications:

Nokia 8 Sirocco

Nokia 8 Sirocco aims to take on the Apple’s iPhone X and Samsung’s Galaxy S9. The high-end smartphone runs on a stock version of Android. Here’s a closer look at the phone’s full specifications.

Design and Display: Nokia 8 Sirocco comes with a 5.5-inch QHD curved pOLED display, supported by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. The Nokia flagship comes with 3D Glass on the front and back. Dimensions of Nokia 8 Sirocco are 140.93 x 72.97 x 7.5 mm. The Nokia 8 Sirocco comes with a single speaker with a Smart Amp and three acoustic overload points.

Software and Performance: Nokia 8 Sirocco runs Android 8.0 Oreo out-of-the-box. It is powered an Octa-core Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 835 mobile platform. It features 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. There’s no support for a microSD card slot. The device will also get Cloud support from Google Drive as an additional storage option.



Camera: Nokia 8 Sirocco comes with dual 12MP + 13MP camera on the back. The 12MP primary lens has a f/1.7 aperture and it offers a 78.2-degree wide field of view, while the 13MP lens is a Telephoto one with a f/2.6 aperture. The phone supports dual-tone flash. Nokia’s 8 Sirocco has a 5MP selfie lens with 1.4µm pixel size and display flash.

Battery: Nokia 8 Sirocco packs 3,260 mAh battery. The Nokia 8 Sirocco also supports Qi wireless charging. It doesn’t include a headphone jack, though.

Connectivity and Sensors: Nokia 8 Sirocco connectivity options include a Type-C USB port, Bluetooth 5.0, 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (MIMO) Wi-Fi, GPS/A-GPS, and Glonass . Sensors on Nokia 8 Sirocco are a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, ambient light, proximity, G-sensor, E-compass, Gyro, Hall sensor, and Barometer.

Price and Availability: Launched in a Black colour variant, the Nokia 8 Sirocco will be available from April. The company has launched the device at a price of 749 Euros (or approx Rs 59,958)

Nokia 7 Plus

Nokia 7 Plus is aimed to compete against the OnePlus 5T and Honor View10. This is a premium mid-end smartphone.

Design and Display: Nokia 7 Plus comes with a 6-inch Full HD+ display with a resolution of 2160 x 1080 pixels. The phone’s display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3, which is laminated and polarised. Nokia 7 Plus has a single speaker with a smart amp, and three microphones with Nokia OZO Audio.



Software and Performance: Nokia 7 Plus features Android 8.0 Oreo out-of-the-box, meaning it runs a clean version of Android without any bloatware. The device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor, paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. It can be further expanded to 256GB via microSD support.

Camera: Nokia 7 Plus gets a 12MP + 13MP dual-rear camera with Carl Zeiss optics. The primary 12MP sensor features a 1.4µm lens with f/1.75 aperture, while the 13MP telephoto sensor with a 1.0µm lens and a f/2.6 aperture. Meanwhile, there’s a 16MP front-facing snapper.

Battery: Nokia 7 Plus is backed by a non-removable 3800mAh battery, which the company claims can last up to 2 days on a single charge.

Connectivity and Sensors: Users can connect Nokia 7 Plus through a type-C USB port, 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/A-GPS, and Glonass. Sensors on this device include a fingerprint scanner on the back, ambient light, proximity, accelerometer, E-compass, Gyroscope, and Hall sensor.

Price and Availability: Nokia 7 Plus comes in Black / Copper and White / Copper colour options. Nokia 7 Plus has been priced at 399 Euros (or approx Rs 31,734) and will be made available from April.

Nokia 6 (Android One)

The 2018 version of the Nokia 6 is an Android One-based smartphone.

The new Nokia 6 is an Android One-branded smartphone, which has no software tweaks. The device will take on the likes of Moto Z4, Oppo F5, and Vivo v7+.

Design and Display: With a 5.5-inch IPS LCD display, the new Nokia 6 features a Full HD (1080p) display, along with a 16:9 aspect ratio. The phone supports with OZO Audio recording, which uses two of its microphones.

Software and Performance: New Nokia 6 runs on Android 8.0 Oreo without any manufacturer tweaks on board. On the hardware front, it has got a Snapdragon 630 processor coupled with either 3 or 4GB RAM and 32 or 64GB RAM. A microSD slot is also added for memory expansion (up to 128GB).

Camera: The new Nokia 6 features a 16MP rear lens and an 8MP selfie camera. The phone’s rear sensor, with a 1.0µm lens and f/2.0 aperture, comes with PDAF and dual-tone flash. Meanwhile, the selfie camera comes with a flash, a 1.12µm sensor with f/2.0 aperture and 84˚ field of view.

Battery: Nokia 6 also features a 3000mAh battery, which should last a day on a single charge. It does support the latest USB Type-C standard.

Connectivity and Sensors: The new Nokia 6 features 802.11 a/b/g/n Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/A-GPS, and, Glonass. The sensors on the new Nokia 6 include a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, ambient light, Proximity, Accelerometer, E-compass, and Gyroscope.

Price and Availability: Nokia 6 is being offered in three colour variants: Black / Copper, White / Iron, Blue / Gold. The new Nokia 6 is priced at 279 Euros (or approx Rs 22,196) and will be made available in early April.

Nokia 1

The entry-level Nokia 1 will feature Android Oreo (Go Edition).

Nokia 1 is the company’s first smartphone with Android Oreo (Go Edition) and is designed to cater to the entry-level segment.

Design and Display: Nokia 1 offers a 4.5-inch FWVGA IPS display, which is reasonably good for the price. The device also supports a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Software and Performance: Nokia 1 runs on Android Oreo (Go Edition) and supports Go-specific apps. As far as its hardware is concerned, it is powered by a 1.1GHz MediaTek MT6737M quad-core processor coupled with 1GB RAM and 8GB internal memory. A microSD card slot is also thrown in to expand the internal memory.

Camera: Nokia 1 comes with a 5MP rear-facing shooter an LED Flash. It also includes a 2MP front-facing snapper for taking selfies.

Battery and Storage: The Nokia 1 offers a removable 2150 mAh battery, which should easily last a day on a single charge.

Connectivity and Sensors: Nokia 1 features a high-speed 4G LTE connectivity, 802.11 b/g/n Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS/A-GPS + Cellular and Wi-Fi position, and FM Radio support. Sensors on this phone include proximity, ambient light and G-sensor.

Price and Availability: Nokia 1 can be availed in two colour variants- Warm Red and Dark Blue. Nokia 1 is priced at $85 (or approx Rs 5,500) and will be made available in April.

