MWC 2018: Nokia 8 Sirocco with 5.5-inch p-OLED curved display, dual cameras launched

Nokia 8 Sirocco has been pitched as an alternative to premium high-end smartphones available from other manufacturers. Nokia 8 Sirocco has been pitched as an alternative to premium high-end smartphones available from other manufacturers.

Nokia 8 Sirocco has been officially launched, bringing to end months of leaks and speculation about the company’s first flagship device of 2018. The announcement was made a day before the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona on Sunday. Nokia 8 Sirocco, when it hits the market in April at Euro 749 (or approx Rs 59,589), will compete with the likes of the Apple iPhone X and upcoming Samsung Galaxy S9.

Nokia 8 Sirocco has been pitched as an alternative to premium high-end smartphones available from other manufacturers, including Apple. HMD Global calls the Nokia 8 Sirocco as the “tour de force” in craftsmanship. Its chassis is made out of stainless steel, which the company claims is 2.5 times stronger than an aluminum 6000 series unibody housing. Not only is the stainless steel body durable, it also looks premium. Nokia 8 Sirocco also adds 3D glass on the back and front for a unique look.

But the top feature of the Nokia 8 Sirocco is a dual curved screen, similar to the Galaxy S6 edge and BlackBerry Priv. Curved edges run on both sides of the display and slim bezels than the last year’s Nokia 8 flagship smartphone. HMD Global says the Nokia 8 Sirocco is super slim and compact to hold.

In terms of hardware, Nokia 8 Sirocco has a 5.5-inch QHD 3D p-OLED display, a Snapdragon 835 processor, 6GB RAM, 128GB storage, and Android Oreo out-of-the-box. The flagship phone also supports wireless charging, as well as a USB Type-C port for fast charging. But that’s not all: there’s a dual Carl Zeiss camera on the back, with one 12MP colour and 13MP secondary telephoto lens and 2X optical zoom. The Nokia 8 Sirocco has also been IP67 certified.

With the Sirocco, HMD Global has come up with a top-of-the-line flagship, that aims to compete with the iPhone X and Galaxy S9. The Finnish company is clearly betting the design credentials of the Nokia 8 Sirocco as the highlight, although the lack of the latest Snapdragon 845 processor may worry some.

Nokia 8 Sirocco full specifications

Networks: GSM: 850/900/1800/1900, CDMA One: BC (800), CDMA 2000: BC0 (800). WCDMA, 1,2,5,8, TDS CDMA 34,39 FDD-LTE: 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 20, 28 TDD-LTE: 34, 38, 39, 40, 41 | Network speed: LTE Cat 12 600Mbps DL \ Cat13 150Mbps(64QAM) UL | Android Oreo | Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Mobile Platform | RAM: 6 GB LPPDDR 4X | Storage: 128G GB USF2.1 internal user memory | 5.5” QHD pOLED, 3D Corning Gorilla Glass 5 | Primary camera: 12MP wide, 2L7, 1.4um, 2PD, f/1.75, FOV 78” | Secondary camera: 13MP tele, 3M3, 1.0um, f/2.6, FOV 47.3”, dual-tone flash | Front-facing camera: 5MP, 4E8, 1.4um, F/2.0, FF, display flash | Connectivity/sensors: 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (MIMO), BT 5.0, GPS/AGPS+GLONASS+BDS, NFC,ANT+, fingerprint sensor, ALS/PS, g-sensor, e-compass, gyro, hall sensor, barometer | Battery: integrated 3260mAh battery | Audio: 3 AOP mics, smart amp on single speaker | Charging: QC 4 compatible, Qi wireless charging compliance | Dimensions: 140.93×72.97×7.5 mm | Nano SIM

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd