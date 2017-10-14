Nokia 8 sale on Amazon India starts today: Price, launch offers, and more

The highlight of Nokia 8 is its Bothie feature that allows people to use both front and rear cameras simultaneously with Dual-Sight mode. The highlight of Nokia 8 is its Bothie feature that allows people to use both front and rear cameras simultaneously with Dual-Sight mode.

Nokia 8 smartphones, which is HMD Global’s first flagship of 2017, is now available on Amazon at Rs 36,999. Nokia 8 will be available via offline retailers as well. Reliance Jio is offering up to 100GB of extra data to people to purchase the Nokia smartphone. Under this offer, users will get 10GB of data per month on recharge of Rs 309 or above until August 31, 2018.

Nokia 8 was announced in August in London. It can be bought in Polished Blue, Tempered Blue, Steel, and Polished Copper colour variants. Nokia 8 gets a 5.3-inch IPS QHD display with a resolution of 2560 x 1440 pixels. There’s a 2.5D glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5 coating on the screen for protection.

Nokia 8 sports a 13MP + 13MP dual sight rear cameras with Zeiss optics, where one is a colour lens while the other is a monochrome sensor. Optical image stabilisation is limited to the 13MP colour sensor. Other features include f/2.0 aperture, PDAF, and dual tone flash. The front camera is 13MP with PDAF, f/2.0 aperture, and display flash.

The highlight of Nokia 8 is its Bothie feature that allows people to use both front and rear cameras simultaneously with Dual-Sight mode. It takes advantage of dual sight rear cameras. Nokia 8 enables 4K video recording with Nokia OZO spatial 360-degree audio. The Dual-Sight mode can also be used during Facebook Live streaming.

Nokia 8 is powered by an Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage (expandable up to 256GB via a microSD card slot). It runs Android 7.1.1 Nougat. Nokia 8 is backed by a non-removable 3090mAh battery. The smartphones measures 151.5 x 73.7 x 7.9 mm.

Nokia 8 uses a USB Typ- C slot for charging. Sensors on the device include: Ambient light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, E-compass, Gyroscope, Fingerprint Sensor, Hall sensor, and Barometer. Nokia 8 is a hybrid dual SIM smartphone that supports two nano SIM cards or one nano SIM card and a microSD card.

