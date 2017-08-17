Nokia 8 launched: Expected India launch, pricing and other questions answered

Nokia 8 FAQ: Everything you need to know about the flagship Android smartphone. Nokia 8 FAQ: Everything you need to know about the flagship Android smartphone.

Nokia 8 is the new flagship from HMD Global, with top-end specifications and a dual rear camera on board. The phone will start shipping from September, and the expected average price of the Nokia 8 will be Euros 599. But when is the phone coming to India? What should you expect in terms of features and specifications? We answer all your questions below

What is the expected India release date for the Nokia 8?

Nokia 8 will come to India by early October and the phone is supposed to start shipping in September globally. If the phone does launch by early October, it should be available in India before Diwali, which means it will go on sale in the important festive season of India. HMD Global has not confirmed whether they will have online or offline sales for the Nokia 8, but that will likely be revealed closer to launch date.

What is the expected price in India for the Nokia 8?

Nokia 8 has a price tag of Euros 599 average, according to the company. Now that comes to nearly Rs 45,000 on conversion, so expect a pricing similar to this when the phone does come to India. This phone is designed in Finland, but all the manufacturing is done in China, so we’ll have to see how that impacts final pricing in India.

Will Nokia 8 launch in single-SIM or dual-SIM in India?

Nokia 8 is launching in both single-SIM and dual-SIM options. However, variant types will depend on the country, and in India we are likely to get the dual-SIM version. The Nokia 8 has a hybrid SIM slot.

What are the key features of the Nokia 8?

Nokia 8 has a 5.3-inch 2K display with a maximum brightness of 700 nits. Its got the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, 4GB RAM and 64 GB storage, which is expandable to 256 GB via a microSD card slot. There’s a 13MP + 13MP rear camera which has a coloured and monochrome sensor (OIS is only on the coloured sensor) and a 13MP front camera. Front and rear camera can both record 4K videos. The battery is 3090 mAh with Quick Charge 3.0 and a USB-Type C charging port with USB 3.0 supported.

What’s the ‘Bothie’ on the Nokia 8?

HMD Global is trying hard to make this term ‘Bothie trend’ and offering users the option of shooting from their front and rear camera at the same time. The ‘Dual-Sight’ option lets users shoot a video, take pictures, and even do a live on Facebook or YouTube with both camera visuals being display. So your selfie is one half of the picture, and the other half is framed by whatever you decide to shoot with the rear camera.

Does Nokia 8 have a ‘Portrait mode’? Does it have OIS?

The Nokia 8 does a have portrait mode and it is called live bokeh in the camera app. It lets users shoot a picture where the background is blurred. The rear camera has OIS but this applies only to the RGB sensor. If you shoot in just monochrome, there’s no OIS.

What’s this about OZO Audio on the Nokia 8?

Nokia 8 comes with OZO Audio, which is taken from the Nokia OZO, 360-degree virtual reality camera. The OZO Audio ensures quality sound being recorded when you’re shooting videos from the phone. So if you use the Nokia 8 to say record videos at a concert, it will be able to capture and encode the ambient sound as well. Also HMD Global says when you share these videos on a social media platform, the ambient sound is encoded with the file and a user can have a rich sound quality experience.

What’s the OS on Nokia 8?

Nokia 8 is running Android Nougat 7.1.1 with the latest August Security patch. However, HMD Global says they are already deep in development on Android O for this phone, and promise one of the fastest upgrades to the new OS. There’s no bloatware on Nokia 8, and it sticks with stock Android UI seen on the other Nokia-branded phones.

Disclaimer: The author is in London attending the Nokia 8 launch at the invite of HMD Global India.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd