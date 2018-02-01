Nokia 8, Nokia 5 prices in India slashed by HMD Global: Here are the details

Nokia 8 and Nokia 5 prices in India have been slashed by HMD Global . Nokia 8 and Nokia 5 prices in India have been slashed by HMD Global .

Nokia 8 and Nokia 5 prices in India have been slashed by HMD Global ahead of the Mobile world Congress (MWC), which is scheduled to take place from February 26 in Barcelona. Nokia 5 (3GB RAM), which was launched at Rs 13,499 last November, will now be selling at Rs 12,499. The Nokia 8 will be available at Rs 28,999, down from Rs 36,999. Though the company has confirmed the price cut for the two phones, the new prices have not yet been updated on Flipkart or Amazon.

Nokia 5 price cut of Rs 1000, new price in India is Rs 12,499

Nokia 5 is a mid-range option in the market from HMD Global. It features a full metal-unibody design. Nokia 5 comes with a 5.2-inch IPS LCD display with 1280 x 720 pixels resolution and Corning Gorilla Glass on top. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor, the phone features 3GB RAM and 16GB storage. The memory is expandable up to 128GB via a microSD card support.

Nokia 5 gets a 13MP rear camera with PDAF and 1.12um pixel size along with f/2.0 aperture. It has a dual tone flash and the front camera is 8MP with f/2.0 aperture as well. Battery on the Nokia 5 is 3000 mAh. The phone was launched with Android 7.0 Nougat, and has received Android 8.0 Oreo in India.

Nokia 8 price cut of Rs 8000, new price in India is Rs 28,999

Nokia 8 was unveiled in India in September. The flagship smartphone sports an aluminum body and has a curved metal design with a front-mounted fingerprint scanner. It gets a 5.3-inch 2K display and the device is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Octa-core processor. The processor is further coupled with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal memory. Nokia 8 supports expandable storage up to 256GB via a microSD card slot.

Nokia 8 was launched with Android 7.1.1 Nougat, though the phone has already received Android 8.0 Oreo update in India. The smartphone features 13MP dual camera on the back with laser and phase auto focus, image stabilization, and Carl Zeiss optics. The front camera has 13MP shooter. Nokia 8 ships with “bothie” feature that lets users simultaneously livestream a selfie while using its back camera.

