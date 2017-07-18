Nokia 8 leaks out in silver colour; smartphone launch imminent?

Nokia 8 has been revealed in a new colour variant, this time in silver (Image credit: Evan Blass/Twitter) Nokia 8 has been revealed in a new colour variant, this time in silver (Image credit: Evan Blass/Twitter)

Nokia 8 has been the subject of numerous leaks over the past few weeks, but that hasn’t stopped the phone from leaking all over the internet. But the latest leak seems to be legitimate, after all its coming from tipster Evan Blass.

After revealing the blue variant of the Nokia 8, Blass has revealed one more colour variant of the upcoming flagship phone, this time in silver. Aside from the colour, there aren’t any difference between the blue and silver variants of the Nokia 8.

Nokia 8 is expected to feature a 5.3-inch Quad HD display and Snapdragon 835 processor paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. It will also pack a 3.5mm headphone jack and a USB Type-C for charging. Nokia 8 is said to run Android 7.1 Nougat out of the box.

Unlike the Galaxy S8, it won’t have a bezel-less display. However, it will come equipped with a dual camera setup. It apparently features a 13-megapixel dual camera with Carl Zeiss optics. HMD Global has already announced an exclusive association with German lens maker Zeiss to design hardware and software for upcoming smartphone.

Blass, a well known name in tech media, recently tweeted a press shot of the Nokia 8 ‘confirming’ it will be HMD Global’s first phone to sport a dual camera setup with Carl Zeiss branding. Based on the leaked image, the dual cameras are vertically stacked accompanied by a laser auto-focus sensor and a dual-tone LED flash.

We’re looking at the official press renders of the Nokia 8, meaning the release is around the corner. Both Venture Beat and WinFuture report that the Nokia 8 to launch on July 31. It’s not exactly when the device will be available. The reports suggest that it will cost close to €589 (or approx Rs 43, 415) in Scandinavian countries, though that may vary by region.

