Nokia 8 leak: Is this HMD Global’s next flagship with Carl Zeiss optics?

HMD Global is apparently working on its first flagship smartphone called Nokia 8 that could give tough competition to its arch rivals with dual rear cameras and a Snapdragon 835 processor. Now leakster Evan Blass has posted a teaser image of the upcoming Nokia 8. The teaser image shows a dual rear setup with Carl Zeiss lens optics

As clearly hinted, the dual cameras are stacked vertically accompanied by a laser autofocus sensor and a dual-tone LED flash. This purportedly confirms that the Nokia 8 will feature a dual camera system with Zeiss branding, a move aimed to position the phone against the iPhone 7 Plus, one of the highest rated smartphones in the market.

Even though a teaser image shows a dual camera setup of the phone, presumably the Nokia 8, the number of leaks have surely increased. A report from German website WinFuture reveals more details about the Nokia 8, pointing at the launch that could take place at the end of the month. Not only the report revealed the model number TA-1004 of the device, we’ve also got to know the full specifications of the Nokia 8.

Nokia 8 will perhaps feature a Snapdragon 835 processor, along with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal memory. It will offer dual-SIM functionality, as well as the single-SIM variant is also being planned. The size of the display is still unclear, though a recent report has claimed that it could be of a 5.3-inch Quad HD variety. There will also be at least four colours: blue, steel, gold/copper and gold/blue. Rumor has it that the phone could be launched at €589 (or approx Rs 43,415) for Scandinavian countries, but the device might cost less in other parts of Europe.

No details have been revealed by HMD Global, the Finnish company that owns the rights to sell Nokia-branded devices. However, we already know that the company has recently inked an exclusive partnership with German lens maker Zeiss to design hardware and software for upcoming phones. Nokia 8 is speculated to go official on July 31.

