Nokia 8 launched with dual rear cameras, Snapdragon 835: Full specifications and features

Nokia 8 smartphone has been launched by HMD Global at an event in London. Expected to retail at Euro 599 (Rs 45,000 approx), Nokia 8 will start selling globally by September. The flagship device will most likely make its way into India early October.
Nokis 8 uses Zeiss Optics branding for dual rear cameras as well as front camera. It features a 13MP+13MP combination lens at the back with a monochrome and RGB sensor. Users can click ‘bokeh’ style photos using the rear cameras in Nokia 8. The front camera is also 13MP. Both the front and rear cameras support 4K video recording.
What’s interesting is the new ‘Bothie’ mode, where people can use both the front and rear cameras in Nokia 8 together to stitch together an image or video. It works while livestreaming videos on Facebook and YouTube as well. However, users will need to use Nokia 8’s native camera app to livestream content on Facebook, YouTube for dual-stream to work.
Nokia 8 will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor coupled with 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM. The storage is expandable up to 256GB via a microSD card. The flagship smartphone gets a 5.3-inch 2K LCD IPS display with Gorilla Glass 5 on top. It runs stock Android 7.1.1 Nougat version. Nokia 8 comes in both dual-SIM and single-SIM variant, depending on the market where it becomes available.
Nokia 8 sports a metal unibody design, and there’s muted antenna bands on top. It comes in four colour options – polished blue and copper with a glossy finish as well as tempered blue and steel with a matte finish. Nokia 8 comes with IP54 rating, which makes the device splash-proof. On the battery front, the smartphone is backed by a 3090 mAh one. It supports USB 3.0 and fast charging with Quick Charge 3.0 technology.
Here’s a look at the full specifications and features of Nokia 8:
Display
Size and type: 5.3-inch IPS QHD
Resolution: 2560 x 1440
Material: Corning Gorilla Glass 5, 2.5D Glass
Design
Size: 151.5mm x 73.7mm x 7.9mm
Colors: Polished Blue, Tempered Blue, Steel, Polished Copper
Performance
Operating system: Android 7.1.1 Nougat
RAM: 4 GB LPPDDR4X
CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Mobile Platform, Octa core, (4 2.5GHz Qualcomm Kryo CPU + 4 1.8GHz Kryo)
Storage
Internal memory: 64 GB1 UFS2.1
MicroSD card slot: Up to 256 GB
Camera and flash
Primary camera: 13 MP (Colour + OIS) + 13 MP (Mono), 1.12um, f/2.0, 76.9˚, PDAF, IR range finder, dual tone flash
Front-facing camera: 13 MP PDAF, 1.12um, f/2.0, 78.4˚, display flash
Battery and charging
Battery type: 3090mAh, non-removable
Network and connectivity
Network speed: LTE Cat. 9, 3CA, 450Mbps DL/50Mbps UL
802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (MIMO), BT 5.0, GPS/AGPS+GLONASS+BDS, NFC (sharing) ANT+
Audio
Connector 3.5mm ADJ headphone jack
3-mics
Connectivity and sensors
Connectivity: Type C, USB3.1 Gen 1 (5Gbps)
Sensors: Ambient light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, E-compass, Gyroscope, Fingerprint Sensor, Hall sensor, Barometer
SIM slot 1 nano-SIM slot + 1 nano-SIM or 1 MicroSD card slot
Others
Splashproof (IP54)
