Nokia 8 launched with dual rear cameras, Snapdragon 835: Full specifications and features

Nokia 8 smartphone has been launched by HMD Global at an event in London. Expected to retail at Euro 599 (Rs 45,000 approx), Nokia 8 will start selling globally by September. The flagship device will most likely make its way into India early October.

Nokis 8 uses Zeiss Optics branding for dual rear cameras as well as front camera. It features a 13MP+13MP combination lens at the back with a monochrome and RGB sensor. Users can click ‘bokeh’ style photos using the rear cameras in Nokia 8. The front camera is also 13MP. Both the front and rear cameras support 4K video recording.

What’s interesting is the new ‘Bothie’ mode, where people can use both the front and rear cameras in Nokia 8 together to stitch together an image or video. It works while livestreaming videos on Facebook and YouTube as well. However, users will need to use Nokia 8’s native camera app to livestream content on Facebook, YouTube for dual-stream to work.

Nokia 8 will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor coupled with 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM. The storage is expandable up to 256GB via a microSD card. The flagship smartphone gets a 5.3-inch 2K LCD IPS display with Gorilla Glass 5 on top. It runs stock Android 7.1.1 Nougat version. Nokia 8 comes in both dual-SIM and single-SIM variant, depending on the market where it becomes available.

Nokia 8 sports a metal unibody design, and there’s muted antenna bands on top. It comes in four colour options – polished blue and copper with a glossy finish as well as tempered blue and steel with a matte finish. Nokia 8 comes with IP54 rating, which makes the device splash-proof. On the battery front, the smartphone is backed by a 3090 mAh one. It supports USB 3.0 and fast charging with Quick Charge 3.0 technology.

Here’s a look at the full specifications and features of Nokia 8:

Display

Size and type: 5.3-inch IPS QHD

Resolution: 2560 x 1440

Material: Corning Gorilla Glass 5, 2.5D Glass

Design

Size: 151.5mm x 73.7mm x 7.9mm

Colors: Polished Blue, Tempered Blue, Steel, Polished Copper

Performance

Operating system: Android 7.1.1 Nougat

RAM: 4 GB LPPDDR4X

CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Mobile Platform, Octa core, (4 2.5GHz Qualcomm Kryo CPU + 4 1.8GHz Kryo)

Storage

Internal memory: 64 GB1 UFS2.1

MicroSD card slot: Up to 256 GB

Camera and flash

Primary camera: 13 MP (Colour + OIS) + 13 MP (Mono), 1.12um, f/2.0, 76.9˚, PDAF, IR range finder, dual tone flash

Front-facing camera: 13 MP PDAF, 1.12um, f/2.0, 78.4˚, display flash

Battery and charging

Battery type: 3090mAh, non-removable

Network and connectivity

Network speed: LTE Cat. 9, 3CA, 450Mbps DL/50Mbps UL

802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (MIMO), BT 5.0, GPS/AGPS+GLONASS+BDS, NFC (sharing) ANT+

Audio

Connector 3.5mm ADJ headphone jack

3-mics

Connectivity and sensors

Connectivity: Type C, USB3.1 Gen 1 (5Gbps)

Sensors: Ambient light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, E-compass, Gyroscope, Fingerprint Sensor, Hall sensor, Barometer

SIM slot 1 nano-SIM slot + 1 nano-SIM or 1 MicroSD card slot

Others

Splashproof (IP54)

