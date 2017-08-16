Nokia 8 launching today: Live stream, specifications, and everything you need to know

Nokia 8 will be officially launched later today, and here’s everything we know about the flagship smartphone. Nokia 8 will be officially launched later today, and here’s everything we know about the flagship smartphone.

HMD Global is gearing up to launch the Nokia 8 later today i.e. August 16, in London at 7:30pm BST (12:00am IST, August 17). Nokia 8, or whatever the Finnish company chooses to call the smartphone, will be a big update. Nokia 8 has been the subject of rumours and leaks, and it’s already being hailed as the best ultimate Android smartphone to hit the market this year. From the design, to the specifications and dual cameras, Nokia 8’s key features are pretty much confirmed. However, these rumours and leaks should be taken with a grain of salt until HMD Global confirms them.

That’s said , here’s everything we know about the Nokia 8, HMD Global’s first ever flagship smartphone of the year.

Nokia 8 launch time and live stream

Nokia 8 will be officially launched later today in London. The launch event will kick off at 7:30 pm local time (12:00 am IST, August 17). Unfortunately, there will be no live stream available for the Nokia 8 launch. However, you can tune to indianexpress.com for the latest updates, hands-on, and pictures directly from the venue.

Nokia 8 release date and price

Since the Nokia 8 is being positioned as a top-tier smartphone, it will cost a premium. While the price of the smartphone is still not out, some reports suggest that it will going to cost above €500 (or approx Rs 37,552). According to Vodafone Romania, Nokia 8 will be priced at €434.81 (or approx Rs 32, 656), excluding tax. After tax, it will cost somewhere around €517 (or approx Rs 38,829). So yes, Nokia 8 is going to be an expensive smartphone. Nokia 8 is expected to be made available in Europe in September. As for the India launch, we expect the announcement to happen at a later date.

Nokia 8 design and display

VentureBeat’s Evan Blass has already shared an image of the smartphone, which he claims to be of the upcoming Nokia 8. A good look at the leaked Nokia 8 image tells a lot about the design of the smartphone. The phone is not going to look like the the Galaxy S8, but yes, one can expect a slightly improved finish as compared to the Nokia 6. The side bezels of the Nokia 8 will be thin but the top and bottom bezels are going to be thick. The home button of the phone will be present on the front, while the back surely looks refreshing. Unlike the Galaxy S8, which has the metal and glass design, Nokia 8 will be carved from a single piece of aluminium.

Various reports in the past have claimed that the Nokia 8 will get a 5.7-inch QHD display, and more recently we’ve also heard that the screen is likely to around 5.3-inches (2K) in size. That’s fairly small in size in comparison to the iPhone 7 Plus, which offers a 5.5-inch display.

Nokia 8 camera and battery

There’s no hidden fact that HMD Global is bringing back the Carl Zeiss-branding on Nokia-branded smartphones. So yes, we can expect a great camera experience on the Nokia 8. Most likely, Nokia 8 will feature a dual-camera setup on the back, complete with the Carl Zeiss-branding. We’re hearing that there will be a dual 13MP+13MP camera setup on the back. A 13MP camera will be housed in the front for selfies and video calling. We don’t know anything about the battery just yet, so we have to wait until the company launches the smartphone.

Nokia 8 hardware and software

Speaking of the hardware, we can expect a Snapdragon 835 processor with either 4GB or 6GB RAM. The phone will be come with 64GB storage, however, some reports claim the 128GB model is also on the cards. The phone is likely to run Android 7.1 Nougat out of the box.

Are you as excited as we are to see the Nokia 8? If yes, please free to drop by comments in the section below and let us know.

