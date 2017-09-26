Nokia 8 smartphone to launch in India today: Expected price, specifications and more

Nokia 8 smartphone from HMD Global will launch in India today. Here’s a close look at the specifications, expected price. Nokia 8 smartphone from HMD Global will launch in India today. Here’s a close look at the specifications, expected price.

Nokia 8, the new flagship smartphone from HMD Global will launch in India today. HMD Global is hosting a launch event for the same in New Delhi today. The invite reads, “There are two sides to every story. Don’t miss out on yours. Join us for unveiling the next milestone of Nokia Phones.” Given one of the highlights of the Nokia 8 is the ‘Bothie’ feature which lets customers use the front and rear camera simultaneously, it is a given the flagship smartphone will be unveiled today.

While Nokia 6, the current highest variant in India from HMD Global is an Amazon exclusive, the other two phones Nokia 5 and Nokia 3 are both offline exclusive smartphones. So we’ll have to wait and see if Nokia 8 will be sold online or whether HMD Global will limit this to the offline market.

Nokia 8 was officially announced in August in London. Interestingly even as Nokia 8 launches in India today, another variant of the smartphone with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage could soon launch in Germany. Reports have claimed the Nokia 8 with more RAM and storage will launch on October 20.

In terms of specifications, Nokia 8 has a 5.3-inch 2K display and the smartphone is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 octa-core processor. The RAM is 4GB and this phone has 64GB storage, with microSD support for 256GB. Nokia 8 comes in dual-SIM and single-SIM variants, though the Indian market will likely get the dual-SIM variant.

On the OS front, Nokia 8 has the Android 7.1.1 Nougat with the company promising a quick update to Android Oreo. The camera is 13MP+13MP on the back. Nokia 8 has a RGB and monochrome sensor setup with the camera app including a portrait mode which is called Live bokeh.

The native camera app also lets users go live via Facebook, Instagram, etc. Additionally there’s the feature of doing a dual livestream with the front and rear camera both on simultaneously. The front camera is 13MP as well with the same sensor as the one on the back, and this has support for 4K recording as well. Nokia 8 is priced at Euros 599, which is around Rs 45,000 on conversion. So we’ll have to see how this phone will be priced in India, though the expectation is Rs 40,000 and above.

