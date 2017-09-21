Nokia 8 India launch set for Sept 26, HMD Global sends media invites

Nokia 8 is company’s first flagship smartphone, and it was launched globally in August. Nokia 8 is company’s first flagship smartphone, and it was launched globally in August.

HMD Global is gearing up to launch Nokia 8 in India on September 26, and the company has already sent out media invites for an event in New Delhi. “There are two sides to every story. Don’t miss out on yours. Join us for unveiling the next milestone of Nokia Phones,” it reads. Though Nokia 8 isn’t explicitly mentioned in the invite, it is safe to assume that HMD Global is bringing its latest phone to India.

Nokia 8 is company’s first flagship smartphone, and it was launched globally in August. The highlight of Nokia 8 is its ‘Bothie’ features that lets users shoot from their front and rear camera at the same time.

Nokia 8 is expected to be available in India before Diwali. In terms of pricing, Nokia 8 sells at Euros 599, which is around Rs 45,000 on conversion. The upcoming Nokia smartphone is expected to bear a similar price-tag when it comes to India.

Nokia 8 has a 5.3-inch 2K display and it runs Android 7.1.1 Nougat. However, HMD Global has promised Android O update for this phone. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, coupled with 4GB RAM and 64 GB storage (expandable to 256 GB via a microSD card slot).

Nokia 8 features 13MP+13MP dual rear cameras, which has a coloured and monochrome sensor. The RGB sensor supports optical image stabilisation. Nokia 8 has a portrait mode as well, called live bokeh in the camera app. It lets users take pictures with subject in sharp focus while the background is blurred. There’s a 13MP front camera. Front and rear camera can both record 4K videos.

Nokia 8 features a hybrid SIM slot, and it comes in single SIM as well as dual SIM variants. India is expected to get the dual SIM option of Nokia 8. The battery is 3090 mAh with Quick Charge 3.0 technology. Nokia 8 uses a USB-Type C charging port with USB 3.0 supported.

