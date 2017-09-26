Nokia 8 launched in India: Price, specifications, and everything you need to know

Nokia 8 has been launched in India, marking the company’s step in the premium segment. Nokia 8 has been launched in India, marking the company’s step in the premium segment.

Nokia 8 has been launched in India, HMD Global’s first flagship of 2017. With the launch of Nokia 8, HMD Global has become the latest company to target the premium segment in India, which is already dominated by the likes of Apple, Samsung and OnePlus. Nokia 8 will be manufactured in India, the Finnish company said. Nokia 8 is priced at Rs 36,999 and will go on sale in India on October 14. The high-end smartphone will be available on Amazon India as well from offline retailers.

Nokia 8 was first announced in August in London. Regarding its aesthetics, Nokia 8 has an aluminum body and has a curved metal design with a front-mounted fingerprint scanner. Speaking of its specifications, Nokia 8 sports a 5.3-inch 2K display and the device is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 octa-core processor. The processor is further coupled with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal memory. A microSD card slot is also available, with support for 256GB.

Nokia 8 runs Android 7.1.1 Nougat with the company promising a quick update to Android Oreo in the near future. The smartphone features 13MP dual camera on the back with laser and phase auto focus, image stabilization, and Carl Zeiss optics. The front camera has 13MP shooter for taking selfies. Nokia 8 also promises to popularise the concept of “bothie”. This is the first phone that can simultaneously livestream a selfie while using its back camera.

Nokia 8 has been designed to give tough competition to Apple’s iPhone 8 series, Samsung Galaxy S8 lineup and OnePlus 5, among others. HMD Global, which has the rights to manufacture and distribute Nokia-branded smartphones, earlier this year released the Nokia 6, 5 and 3.

