Nokia 7 will not launch in India anytime soon, confirms HMD Global

Nokia 7, which has recently been launched in the Chinese market, is not coming to India anytime soon. In an exclusive interview with indianexpress.com, Pekka Rantala, Chief Marketing Officer, HMD Global, sets the record straight on the availability of Nokia 7 in India. “Nokia 7 is designed for Chinese consumers, so currently we’ve no plans to bring it to India”, Rantala said on the sidelines of Nokia 2 launch in India.

Not all of its phones are designed to cater to the global audience and that might be the reason why HMD Global has no plans to launch its Nokia 7 in the Indian market. For instance, Nokia 8 which is the company’s flagship phone didn’t make it to the US and China. However, India was one of the first international markets to witness the launch of Nokia 8.

Nokia 7 is positioned somewhere between the Nokia 8 and Nokia 6. The mid-end smartphone features a 5.2-inch 1080p LCD screen along with a Snapdragon 630 processor and up to 6GB of RAM. The marquee feature is the “bothie” camera from the flagship Nokia 8.

On Tuesday, the Finnish startup launched the Nokia 2, it’s first attempt to make a low-end Android smartphone catering to the mass market audience. HMD Global chose India as the launchpad for the Nokia 2, something that tells a lot about how critical the market is for the company.

The phone has a 4100mAh battery and runs Android Nougat with Google Assistant built-in. It will retail for 99 Euros globally (or approx Rs 7454). The company said the device will be available from mid-November, although the India launch plans have not been disclosed just yet.

