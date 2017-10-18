Nokia 7 to launch in China on October 19 as HMD Global sends out invites

Nokia 7 might be launched in China on October 19. (Image of Nokia 8 for representation) Nokia 7 might be launched in China on October 19. (Image of Nokia 8 for representation)

HMD Global has sent out press invites for an event in China, and it is expected that the company might launch the Nokia 7. The invite is really thin on details, a teaser on Tmall on the same date points to the number ‘7’, or Qi in Chinese. The release of the Nokia 7 would put HMD Global in direct competition with Xiaomi, which is planning to release the Redmi Note 5 before the end of the year.

Nokia 7 has been leaked on a number of occasions. Earlier this year, it was rumoured that HMD Global was working on the Nokia 7. According to a report from Nokia Power User (NPU), Nokia 7 will feature a Snapdragon 660 processor, which makes the device a mid ranger. The report also said the phone will sport a 5.2-inch Full HD (1080p) display and feature a metal bodied design.

Rumour has it that the Nokia 7 will arrive in three variants; one with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage, one with 4GB RAM and 32GB storage and a high-end model with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. The phone is said to come with Nokia’s OZO audio technology for spatial 360-degree audio recording.

On the other hand, it’s being suggested that we might see the launch of the Nokia 8 and not the Nokia 7 . While the flagship phone has been launched in India, HMD Global is yet to make the device available in China. Speculation could go further but, for the time being, nothing is actually known on what HMD Global’s plans for October 19 are, so stay tuned for more.

