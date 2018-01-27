Nokia 7 Plus with Snapdragon 660 SoC, Android 8.0 Oreo spotted on Geekbench

Nokia 7 Plus will be powered by Snapdragon 660 processor, an upgrade from Snapdragon 630 SoC in Nokia 7. (Geekbench) Nokia 7 Plus will be powered by Snapdragon 660 processor, an upgrade from Snapdragon 630 SoC in Nokia 7. (Geekbench)

Nokia 7 Plus has been spotted on benchmarking site Geekbench, hinting at imminent launch. The listing reveals quite a few details about HMD Global’s new smartphones, which is expected to be unveiled at Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, in February. Nokia 7 Plus will be powered by Snapdragon 660 processor, an upgrade from Snapdragon 630 SoC in Nokia 7. It will feature 4GB RAM and run Android 8.0 Oreo out-of-the-box.

Nokia 7 Plus was previously leaked in the apk of the official Nokia Camera app. The smartphone is an improved version of the original Nokia 7 which was launched in China in October. Not much is know about Nokia 7 Plus at this point. Meanwhile, HMD Global is gearing up to host a majot launch event at MWC with at least four new Nokia devices expected in Barcelona.

Alongside Nokia 7 Plus, HMD Global could unveil Nokia 9, which is the company’s upcoming flagship device, Nokia 3310 (4G), and a new Nokia 4G feature phone with QWERTY keyboard. Additionally, the company is expected to globally launch the Nokia 6 (2018) and Nokia 7. Nokia 6 (2018) was introduced in China in January.

Nokia 7 is a mid-end smartphone and it starts from 2,499 yuan (or approx Rs 24, 731) for 4GB RAM model. There’s a 6GB RAM storage variant as well, which is priced at 2,699 yuan (or approx Rs 26,710). The phone has a “3D glass curvature back” design. Nokia 7 features a 5.2-inch 1080p LCD display, a rear mounted fingerprint scanner, and a 3000mAh battery inside. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 processor, 4GB/6GB RAM, and 64GB storage. It runs Android 7.1.1 Nougat.

Nokia 7 comes with Dual-Sight technology, which allows users to create ‘Bothie’ – you to take pictures and video at the same time using the 16MP back camera and front-facing 5MP shooters on the device. Nokia 7 also takes advantage of Carl Zeiss optics , as well as using OZO technology to provide 360-degree crystal clear sound. Additionally,there is a microSD card slot for expandable memory.

