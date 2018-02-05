Nokia 7 Plus with 18:9 display, dual cameras leaked ahead of MWC 2018

Nokia 7 Plus has been leaked via leaked snapshots of what looks like marketing material of the upcoming smartphone. (Image of Nokia 7 for representation) Nokia 7 Plus has been leaked via leaked snapshots of what looks like marketing material of the upcoming smartphone. (Image of Nokia 7 for representation)

Nokia 7 Plus is apparently going to launch at the MWC 2018 later this month, but there’s still a lot we don’t know about the smartphone. Now we are getting a sneak peek at the Nokia 7 Plus via leaked snapshots of what looks like marketing material (via NPU) of the upcoming smartphone. The marketing material appears to confirm a number of rumoured specifications, including a 6-inch 18:9 display and dual rear cameras.

One of the leaked slides shows the design language of the Nokia 7 Plus, and expected, the phone does look different from the original Nokia 7. For instance, the Nokia 7 Plus will feature a 6-inch (2160 x 1080) display, complete with minimum bezels around the screen. That makes a complete sense since the competition has already adopted the bezel-less smartphone trend.

As far as its specifications are concerned, Nokia 7 Plus appears to be a premium mid-end smartphone. The phone will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor coupled with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal memory. A microSD card slot will also be made available for memory expansion. The biggest upgrades on the Nokia 7 Plus will be on the camera front. On the back, you get a dual camera setup; a combination of 12MP and 13MP shooters with support for 2x zoom. The front camera will be a 16MP unit with “Tetracell” technology. Both rear and front cameras use Carl Zeiss lenses. The phone runs Android 8.0 out of the box.

Updated with body material clarification. All that we know about Nokia 7 Plus: Specs, Photos, Release Date, Price & more #Nokia7Plus http://t.co/XFl1n1vt2f pic.twitter.com/CVZmAcKpwL — Nokiapoweruser (@Nokiapoweruser) February 4, 2018

Nokia 7 Plus has been rumoured for a while now, and looks like the phone will make its debut at the Mobile World Congress. HMD Global has already announced that it will hold the launch event on February 25 in Barcelona. The Finnish company is reportedly preparing to launch a slew of new smartphones, including the Nokia 1, Nokia 8 (2018), and Nokia 9.

