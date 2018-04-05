Nokia 7 plus vs Honor View 10 vs OnePlus 5T: Price, specifications comparison

Nokia 7 plus launched at price of Rs 25,999 in India: Here’s how it compares with Honor View 10 and OnePlus 5T. Nokia 7 plus launched at price of Rs 25,999 in India: Here’s how it compares with Honor View 10 and OnePlus 5T.

HMD Global’s Nokia 7 plus has now been official announced for launch in India with a price tag of Rs 25,999. The Nokia 7 plus comes with an 18:9 aspect ratio display, dual-rear cameras, a solid premium build and stock Android. Like the other Nokia 6 and Nokia 8 Sirocco, the Nokia 7 plus is also an Android One smartphone. But in a market like India, the Nokia 7 plus will face some tough competition in the above Rs 20,000 price category. There’s the OnePlus 5T, which has remained a best seller in this segment, and then there’s Honor View 10, which also comes packed with solid features.

So how does the Nokia 7 plus compare with OnePlus 5T and Honor View 10 from a specifications, and features point of view. Let’s a take a look at the differences in features, prices, etc.

Nokia 7 Plus vs OnePlus 5T vs Honor View 10: Difference in prices

The Nokia 7 plus is playing in the mid-range flagship category with a price of Rs 25,999. This segment is not the biggest volume driver in the country. But for a brand that wants to establish itself as one that is all about quality and build of their devices, it makes senses to launch with a mid-range flagship, and not just play in the under Rs 20,000 category.

HMD Global wants the Nokia 7 plus to be seen a flagship offering in the mid-range segment, and thus the pricing is very clear. It also comes with most features that people would want in a phone that costs nearly Rs 26,000, which are dual-rear cameras, 18:9 aspect ratio display, ample RAM and storage and a good processor.



In contrast, Honor View 10 is another mid-range flagship, which has a slightly higher price of Rs 29,999. However, the phone comes with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage for the price, which is more than the Nokia 7 plus. In a market like India, on paper specifications do make a perception difference and the Honor View 10 with its double storage and extra RAM is a better value for money option for many users.

Finally, there’s the OnePlus 5T, which has a price of Rs 32,999 (6GB RAM and 64GB storage version). The phone is the most expensive on the list, but it stands out as the category leader and best-seller in the Rs 30,000 plus price range in India. OnePlus has established itself as the brand player in this price segment and for HMD Global and its Nokia 7 plus, this is the main competition.



Nokia 7 plus vs Honor View 10 vs OnePlus 5T: Difference in design, display

Nokia 7 plus comes with the typical ‘Nokia’ design and sports a 6-inch IPS full HD+ LCD display. The phone comes in Black and copper trimmings and White with copper trimmings. The display resolution is 2160 x 1080 pixels with 18:9 aspect ratio, 1500:1 contrast ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 on top for extra protection.

In terms of design and looks, Nokia 7 plus stands out from its rivals, thanks to the premium build quality. The phone is made out of series 6000 aluminum with a unibody design and the camera module is vertically aligned and placed at the back with copper trimmings surrounding it. There is a fingerprint scanner below that with copper trimmings as well.

Honor View 10 also sports a metal unibody design with a 18:9 display, though unlike the Nokia 7 plus and OnePlus 5T, it comes with a home button on the front. The bezels on the side are almost non-existent, though the top and bottom bezels are visible. The display resolution is 2160 x 1080 pixels. The Honor View 10 comes in two colours: black and blue. The blue does stand out in terms of the overall looks, and adds a premium feel to the phone.

Coming to the OnePlus 5T, this one has a 6.01-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display. The display resolution is 2160 x 1080 pixels, which is similar to all the other two, though this is an AMOLED one. The other two phones have an IPS LCD display in comparison. OnePlus 5T has no home button on the front, continues with the same 18:9 aspect ratio display. There is a fingerprint scanner at the back and the dual-rear cameras are horizontally aligned at the back of the phone.

Nokia 7 plus vs Honor View 10 vs OnePlus 5T: Processor, Specifications, etc

Nokia 7 plus comes with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 octa-core processor coupled with 4GB RAM of RAM and 64GB on board storage (expandable to 256GB). The 660 processor puts the phone in the mid-range category, and should be powerful enough for regular and heavy-duty use. How it performs is something we will have to see in our full review.

Honor View 10 comes with the company’s own Kirin 970 octa-core processor with a dedicated Neural Processing Unit for carrying out the AI-based tasks on the camera. The View 10 has flagship level specifications from the company, though of course, now that spot has been taken by the newer Huawei P20 Pro. But till that launches in India, Honor View 10 is the company’s high-end phone in the market. There is 6GB RAM+128GB storage on board, which is again expandable to 256GB.



OnePlus 5T in contrast has last year’s flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor coupled with 6GB/8GB RAM and 64/128GB storage. However, OnePlus 5T has no expandable storage on board. In terms of performance, OnePlus 5T remains right on top and continues to do well for the company. The 835 processor makes this one of the most powerful offerings in this price segment.

Nokia 7 plus vs Honor View 10 vs OnePlus 5T: Camera differences

Nokia 7 plus will come with dual rear camera with Zeiss optics. The camera specifications are 12 MP with 1.4µm pixel size and f/1.75 aperture. The second sensor is 13 MP with 1.0µm pixel size and f/2.6 aperture with ZEISS optics. The phone has dual-tone flash. The front camera is 16MP with ZEISS optics as well. The rear camera comes with 2X optical zoom and the company has gone for a wide-angle and telephoto lens setup. Nokia 7 plus will also have a Pro mode, and comes with the company’s ‘Bothie’ feature to use the rear and front camera together at the same time.



Coming to the Honor View 10, it has a 20MP+16MP rear camera with monochrome and RGB sensor with f/1.8 aperture. The highlight of the Honor View 10’s camera is the AI-driven scene recognition. It comes with a Portrait mode as well. The front camera is 13MP. In our review, the Honor View 10’s camera performed quite well, especially for its price point with good colours and details. The ‘Bokeh’ mode also works well on the Honor series. Read our review of Honor View 10 here.

OnePlus 5T has a 20MP+16MP rear camera with f/1.7 aperture on both to improve the low-light performance. The phone has digital zoom and not optical zoom. In our review of the OnePlus 5T, we liked the camera’s low-light performance, and the depth mode is quite good. The front camera is 16MP on the OnePlus 5T. Read our review of OnePlus 5T here.

Nokia 7 plus vs Honor View 10 vs OnePlus 5T: Software, Battery

This is where Nokia 7 plus might seem like it has an edge. The phone is an Android One device and will come with monthly Google Android security updates along with guaranteed OS updates for the next two versions of Android. The phone already runs Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box and has stock UI. Nokia 7 plus will also get a facial recognition feature to unlock the device.

The selling point of the Nokia 7 plus is really the stock UI and promise of regular updates. Battery on Nokia 7 plus is 3800 mAh with USB Type-C (USB 2.0) charging. HMD Global is promising two days of battery life on this smartphone, which is a big claim to make.



In contrast, the Honor View 10 has a 3750 mAh battery with Type-C USB charging as well and it runs Android 8.0 with EMUI 8.0. The Honor View 10 has Huawei’s heavily customised EMUI which does come with its own set of pre-loaded apps. For those who prefer cleaner interfaces, the Honor View 10 might be so appealing. Still the phone is already on Android Oreo, which is good to see. Honor View 10 also supports Facial Recognition, which worked fine during our review and can be used to unlock the phone as well. Battery life on the Honor View 10 was also impressive, and will easily last a day.

Coming to the OnePlus 5T smartphone, this has a 3300 mAh battery and runs Android Oreo with OxygenOS. The Dash charging is a really unique feature of OnePlus 5T, which ensures that the phone gets to full battery quickly. The company is testing Android Oreo 8.1 beta for the OnePlus 5T. OygenOS is much more minimalist and closer to stock UI, thank the EMUI. OnePlus 5T also face recognition for unlocking the device. Battery easily lasts for a day on this phone.

