Nokia 7 Plus to get dual-VoLTE option soon, confirms HMD Global’s Juho Sarvikas

Nokia 7 Plus will soon gain the ability to support dual-VoLTE on both the SIM cards. The information has been confirmed by Juho Sarvikas, HMD Global’s Chief Product Officer on Twitter. “Second-SIM will get dual-VoLTE shortly”, he tweeted. While no exact time frame has been confirmed just yet, we expect the update will roll out shortly.

The newly launched Nokia 7 Plus has been praised for its design and camera, but many critics were quick to point out the lack of LTE support in the second-SIM slot. It seems that HMD Global has taken the criticism seriously, which is why it confirmed that support for VoLTE will come to the second-SIM slot shortly.

Nokia 7 Plus has recently gone on sale in India and can be purchased in Black/Copper and White/Copper colour combinations. The mid-end phone is available via Amazon.in, the Nokia shop, and select retail outlets like Sangeetha, Poorvika, Big C, Croma, and Reliance Digital. Nokia 7 Plus is priced at Rs 25,999 and will be pitted against the Vivo V9, Oppo F7 Plus and Moto X 4.

Nokia 7 plus is also an Android One-branded smartphone, which means it runs stock Android and will get monthly security updates and the new OS for the next two Android version. It comes with a 6-inch full HD+ display and an aspect ratio of 18:9. Under the hood is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 platform coupled with 4GB RAM and 64GB expandable storage. On the camera front, it has dual Zeiss-branded 12MP + 13MP cameras and a 16MP front camera. For the battery, Nokia 7 plus has a 3800mAh on board with the company claiming a two-day battery life on the phone. Nokia 7 Plus runs Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box.

